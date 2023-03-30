Red Hot Chilli Pipers, gamers unite, and much more

The first day of April is this Saturday – and that's no joke! If you're looking for things to do this weekend (starting Friday), Milwaukee and southeast Wisconsin have plenty to offer.

Pipers of Scottish ensemble "Red Hot Chilli Pipers" perform during the 41st edition of Paleo on July 20, 2016 in Nyon, the biggest open-air music festival in Switzerland. / AFP / FABRICE COFFRINI

We begin with a rockin' show with a Scottish twist at Milwaukee's Uihlein Hall on Friday night, March 31. The Red Hot Chilli Pipers (not to be confused with the Red Hot Chili Peppers) bring bagpipes with attitude to the stage. Check out ticket availability at the Marcus Performing Arts Center website.

Chad Daniels will get you laughing so hard you'll be snorting – if you swing by the Milwaukee Improv in Brookfield on Saturday, April 1. Tickets start at $27.

If gaming is your thing, make time to get to the Wisconsin Center in downtown Milwaukee. The Midwest Gaming Classic is taking place Friday through Sunday. Taking over all three floors of the downtown convention center, guests can play thousands of pinball, arcade, console, and tabletop games, enjoy live entertainment, and meet pop-culture personalities, all for free with the price of admission. Kids 9 and under receive free admission.