Midwest Gaming Classic returns to Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - The weekend-long gamer’s paradise, Midwest Gaming Classic, is set to return to the Wisconsin Center from March 31 - April 2. Taking over all three floors of the downtown convention center, guests can play thousands of pinball, arcade, console, and tabletop games, enjoy live entertainment, and meet pop-culture personalities, all for free with the price of admission. Kids 9 and under receive free admission. This year, the event continues to grow, with now more than 200,000 square feet of fun.