'Red flag warning' issued for Southeast Wisconsin counties Sunday

article

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the National Weather Service have issued a red flag warning for Sunday, Sept. 3.

The warning is from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. for the following counties in southwestern and central Wisconsin: Adams, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Grant, Green Lake, Green, Iowa, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Lafayette, Marquette, Monroe, Portage, Richland, Sauk, Trempealeau, Vernon, Waupaca, Waushara and Wood counties.

Several adjacent counties will experience high or very high danger.

A red flag warning is issued when a variety of weather factors come together to create hazardous wildland fire conditions. Hot temperatures, low humidity, gusty winds and exceptionally dry vegetation from ongoing drought are anticipated and can result in catastrophic fires.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The DNR will prohibit burning with all DNR-issued burn permits where the DNR has burn restriction authority. The DNR asks the public to be especially careful with any activities that could throw sparks and lead to a wildland fire.

Campfires, ashes from fireplaces, outdoor grills, smoking, chainsaws, off-road vehicles or other small engines have the potential to throw a spark, ignite a fire and spread quickly. Please use extreme caution until the fire weather and dry conditions improve.

FIRE SAFETY TIPS

Avoid outdoor burning until conditions improve. Burn permits for debris burning are currently suspended in numerous counties.

Operate equipment (chainsaws, off-road vehicles, lawn mowers, etc.) early or late in the day to avoid sparks at peak burn hours.

Secure trailer chains to keep them from dragging.

Report fires early; dial 911.

The DNR responded to 15 wildfires throughout the state in the last week. Several fires occurred in central and southern Wisconsin, where much of the Red Flag Warning has been declared.

Fire control officials will be on high alert throughout the state, pre-positioning equipment for rapid response and checking any fires from previous days. The DNR anticipates continued dry, elevated fire conditions again on Monday, with a slight chance of scattered rain throughout the week.