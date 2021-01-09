Red Cross warns of rise in residential fires

A dangerous trend is, again, cropping up -- an uptick in fires during the first few weeks of winter.

Still clearing out debris one week later, crews are sifting through contents left behind after a fire tore through a building near 91st and Silver Spring in Milwaukee.

"It was devastating of course when you see the flames and people running and stuff," resident Pandora Rafferty said.

While a 27-year-old woman was hurt jumping out of a second-story window, resident Pandora Rafferty was just grateful to get out safely.

"I appreciate God because it could have been worse," Rafferty said.

Fire near 91st and Silver Spring in Milwaukee

As Rafferty waits to be able to move back into her unit, the American Red Cross has stepped in -- helping the 31 residents displaced.

"We are working with people whether it’s in person or virtually to make sure they’ve got temporary housing somewhere to go...that they are working on a recovery plan, that they have some financial assistance to handle some of those immediate needs," Justin Kern, communications officer with American Red Cross of Wisconsin, said.

Fire near 91st and Silver Spring in Milwaukee

With parts of the building seemingly charred from one end to the other, many residents here have been affected and, sadly, the Red Cross says it’s been responding to more structures like this.

Since March 2020, there have been fires in more larger-scale apartment complexes.

"This has kind of been an extraordinarily busy season, around two-and-a-half fires a day around the state and about 400 people," said Kern.

Milwaukee Fire Department firefighter

The uptick in fires is also creating an increase in awareness.

"You are home with your family. Talk through a home fire escape plan. Make sure everyone knows two ways to get out of a room," Kern said. "Do you have a meeting place? And make sure everyone knows how to dial 911, including the little ones."

The Red Cross also wants to remind people to check their smoke alarms and batteries.

If you are looking for ways to volunteer, visit redcross.org/volunteer. The organization also accepts online donations, which can be made at redcross.org/donate.