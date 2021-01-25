Expand / Collapse search

Red Cross urges blood donation to maintain supply amid pandemic

The Red Cross is urging healthy individuals to make an appointment to give blood or platelets this month.

As a thank-you for helping ensure a stable blood supply, those who come to give this February will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Amazon. (Restrictions apply. Additional information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.)

Make your appointment to give blood, platelets or plasma with the Red Cross by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Feb. 1-15

Dodge

Beaver Dam

1/27/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., YMCA of Dodge County, 220 Corporate Dr

2/8/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

2/9/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

Fox Lake

2/1/2021: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fox Lake Community Center, 248 E State Street

Horicon

2/11/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., IAM LL873 Union Hall, 258 Barstow St

Iron Ridge

2/8/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Michael's Lutheran Church, N4911 Gray Road

Lomira

1/25/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 Church St

Mayville

2/10/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion, 134 South Main Street

Watertown

1/27/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, N554 County Road R

Waupun

2/25/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Edgewood Church, 201 Edgewood Dr

_______________

Fond du Lac

Fond du Lac

1/26/2021: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave

1/26/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave

North Fond du Lac

1/29/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., North Fond du lac Community Center, 280 Garfield St.

Ripon

2/8/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Royal Ridges, 1 Westgate Drive

2/16/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church ELCA, 430 Griswold St

_______________

Jefferson

Jefferson

2/18/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Masonic Center, 617 Masonic Blvd

Johnson Creek

2/4/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 417 Union St

Lake Mills

2/9/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., City Hall, 200 Water St

Waterloo

2/17/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Firemans Park, 500 Park Ave

Watertown

2/19/2021: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street

2/20/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street

_______________

Kenosha

Kenosha

2/4/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Herzing University, 5800 7th Ave

2/5/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sozo Chiropractic, 1711 Green Bay Rd Suite C

2/16/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kenosha Masonic Center, 115 56th st

2/18/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Great Lakes Church Kenosha, 7600 75th St Suite #220

_______________

Milwaukee

Cudahy

2/15/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Cudahy Family Library, 3500 Library Drive

Franklin

1/27/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Franklin Public Library, 9151 W Loomis Road

Greendale

2/18/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St

Milwaukee

1/26/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Milwaukee Academy of Science, 2000 W. Kilbourn

2/2/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S 5th St

2/2/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mayfair Mall, 2500 North Mayfair Road

2/8/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Indeed Brewing Company and Taproom, 530 S. 2nd St

2/15/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mayfair Mall, 2500 North Mayfair Road

2/16/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mayfair Mall, 2500 North Mayfair Road

2/16/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lutheran Chapel of the Cross, 3353 S. Whitnall

2/17/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Red Cross in Southeast WI, 2600 W Wisconsin Ave

2/22/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Aloft Milwaukee Downtown, 1230 N Old World 3rd St

2/23/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Holiday Inn Milwaukee Riverfront, 4700 N Port Washington Rd, Milwaukee

2/24/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Southside Church of Christ, 1933 W Grange Ave

Oak Creek

2/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Fuel Fitness, 7340 S Howell Ave Suite #9

River Hills

2/26/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Christophers Episcopal Church, 7845 N River Rd

_______________

Ozaukee

Fredonia

2/18/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 824 Fredonia Ave

_______________

Racine

Mt Pleasant

2/12/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Lanes on 20, 6501 Washington Ave

Union Grove

1/28/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., TinCAN Roadhouse, 20715 Durand Ave

Waterford

2/1/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., River City Lanes, 730 Cornerstone Crossing

_______________

Sheboygan

Cedar Grove

2/9/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Faith Reformed Church, 243 S Fourth St

Sheboygan

1/29/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

2/5/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

2/12/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

2/19/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

2/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

_______________

Walworth

Elkhorn

2/10/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Wisconsin Army National Guard, 401 Fair Ave

2/24/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sperino's Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St.

Lake Geneva

2/12/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center Street

Whitewater

2/10/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Community Engagement Center, 1260 W Main St

2/17/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Second Salem Brewing Company, 111 W Whitewater St

_______________

Washington

Germantown

1/29/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, W172N11187 Division Rd

Jackson

1/25/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Jackson Community Center, N165 W20330 Hickory Ln

Richfield

2/23/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Pioneer Bowl, 1801 WI-175

West Bend

2/3/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., West Bend City Hall, 1115 S Main Street

2/3/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., West Bend City Hall, 1115 S Main Street

2/17/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 301 N University Dr

_______________

Waukesha

Brookfield

1/26/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101

1/28/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, 375 S Moorland Road

2/2/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., The Corners of Brookfield, 240 Market Street

2/11/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 1750 N Calhoun Rd

2/24/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, 375 S Moorland Road

Delafield

1/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Town of Delafield Fire Department, W302N1254 Maple Avenue

Genesee Depot

2/8/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Crossing Community Church, S42 W31230 Hwy 83

Hartland

2/6/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Lake Country Lutheran High School, 401 Campus Dr

2/19/2021: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Oakwood Church, 3041 Oakwood Rd

Menomonee Falls

2/5/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., St Pauls United Church of Christ, N89 W16856 Appleton Ave.

Mukwonago

2/22/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Mukwonago Community Library, 511 Division St

Muskego

2/19/2021: 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Muskego Circle Community Center, S63 W13694 Janesville Rd

Nashotah

2/1/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., MSI General, W215 E. Wisconsin Ave

New Berlin

2/1/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

North Prairie

2/15/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Highview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, S50 W33042 Town Rd GE

Oconomowoc

1/25/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 145 E. Lisbon Rd

2/9/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., YMCA at Pabst Farms, 1750 Valley Rd

2/26/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Oconomowoc Public Library, 200 W South St

Pewaukee

1/28/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

2/4/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

2/9/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St Bartholomews Episcopal Church, N27 W24000 Paul Court

2/11/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

2/12/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Lakewood Baptist Church, W274N1490 Riverland Dr.

2/18/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

2/25/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

2/25/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of the Resurrection, W287 N3700 North Shore Dr

Sussex

1/25/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Horne Mudlitz Post 6377, N63 W24375 Main Street

2/15/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Rotating Equipment Repair, W248 N5550 Executive Dr

2/25/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Horne Mudlitz Post 6377, N63 W24375 Main Street