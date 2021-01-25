Red Cross urges blood donation to maintain supply amid pandemic
The Red Cross is urging healthy individuals to make an appointment to give blood or platelets this month.
As a thank-you for helping ensure a stable blood supply, those who come to give this February will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Amazon. (Restrictions apply. Additional information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.)
Make your appointment to give blood, platelets or plasma with the Red Cross by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Feb. 1-15
Dodge
Beaver Dam
Advertisement
1/27/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., YMCA of Dodge County, 220 Corporate Dr
2/8/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St
2/9/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St
Fox Lake
2/1/2021: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fox Lake Community Center, 248 E State Street
Horicon
2/11/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., IAM LL873 Union Hall, 258 Barstow St
Iron Ridge
2/8/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Michael's Lutheran Church, N4911 Gray Road
Lomira
1/25/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 Church St
Mayville
2/10/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion, 134 South Main Street
Watertown
1/27/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, N554 County Road R
Waupun
2/25/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Edgewood Church, 201 Edgewood Dr
_______________
Fond du Lac
Fond du Lac
1/26/2021: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave
1/26/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave
North Fond du Lac
1/29/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., North Fond du lac Community Center, 280 Garfield St.
Ripon
2/8/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Royal Ridges, 1 Westgate Drive
2/16/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church ELCA, 430 Griswold St
_______________
Jefferson
Jefferson
2/18/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Masonic Center, 617 Masonic Blvd
Johnson Creek
2/4/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 417 Union St
Lake Mills
2/9/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., City Hall, 200 Water St
Waterloo
2/17/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Firemans Park, 500 Park Ave
Watertown
2/19/2021: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street
2/20/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street
_______________
Kenosha
Kenosha
2/4/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Herzing University, 5800 7th Ave
2/5/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sozo Chiropractic, 1711 Green Bay Rd Suite C
2/16/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kenosha Masonic Center, 115 56th st
2/18/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Great Lakes Church Kenosha, 7600 75th St Suite #220
_______________
Milwaukee
Cudahy
2/15/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Cudahy Family Library, 3500 Library Drive
Franklin
1/27/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Franklin Public Library, 9151 W Loomis Road
Greendale
2/18/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St
Milwaukee
1/26/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Milwaukee Academy of Science, 2000 W. Kilbourn
2/2/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S 5th St
2/2/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mayfair Mall, 2500 North Mayfair Road
2/8/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Indeed Brewing Company and Taproom, 530 S. 2nd St
2/15/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mayfair Mall, 2500 North Mayfair Road
2/16/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mayfair Mall, 2500 North Mayfair Road
2/16/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lutheran Chapel of the Cross, 3353 S. Whitnall
2/17/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Red Cross in Southeast WI, 2600 W Wisconsin Ave
2/22/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Aloft Milwaukee Downtown, 1230 N Old World 3rd St
2/23/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Holiday Inn Milwaukee Riverfront, 4700 N Port Washington Rd, Milwaukee
2/24/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Southside Church of Christ, 1933 W Grange Ave
Oak Creek
2/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Fuel Fitness, 7340 S Howell Ave Suite #9
River Hills
2/26/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Christophers Episcopal Church, 7845 N River Rd
_______________
Ozaukee
Fredonia
2/18/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 824 Fredonia Ave
_______________
Racine
Mt Pleasant
2/12/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Lanes on 20, 6501 Washington Ave
Union Grove
1/28/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., TinCAN Roadhouse, 20715 Durand Ave
Waterford
2/1/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., River City Lanes, 730 Cornerstone Crossing
_______________
Sheboygan
Cedar Grove
2/9/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Faith Reformed Church, 243 S Fourth St
Sheboygan
1/29/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
2/5/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
2/12/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
2/19/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
2/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
_______________
Walworth
Elkhorn
2/10/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Wisconsin Army National Guard, 401 Fair Ave
2/24/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sperino's Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St.
Lake Geneva
2/12/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center Street
Whitewater
2/10/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Community Engagement Center, 1260 W Main St
2/17/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Second Salem Brewing Company, 111 W Whitewater St
_______________
Washington
Germantown
1/29/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, W172N11187 Division Rd
Jackson
1/25/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Jackson Community Center, N165 W20330 Hickory Ln
Richfield
2/23/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Pioneer Bowl, 1801 WI-175
West Bend
2/3/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., West Bend City Hall, 1115 S Main Street
2/3/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., West Bend City Hall, 1115 S Main Street
2/17/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 301 N University Dr
_______________
Waukesha
Brookfield
1/26/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101
1/28/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, 375 S Moorland Road
2/2/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., The Corners of Brookfield, 240 Market Street
2/11/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 1750 N Calhoun Rd
2/24/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, 375 S Moorland Road
Delafield
1/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Town of Delafield Fire Department, W302N1254 Maple Avenue
Genesee Depot
2/8/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Crossing Community Church, S42 W31230 Hwy 83
Hartland
2/6/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Lake Country Lutheran High School, 401 Campus Dr
2/19/2021: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Oakwood Church, 3041 Oakwood Rd
Menomonee Falls
2/5/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., St Pauls United Church of Christ, N89 W16856 Appleton Ave.
Mukwonago
2/22/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Mukwonago Community Library, 511 Division St
Muskego
2/19/2021: 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Muskego Circle Community Center, S63 W13694 Janesville Rd
Nashotah
2/1/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., MSI General, W215 E. Wisconsin Ave
New Berlin
2/1/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln
North Prairie
2/15/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Highview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, S50 W33042 Town Rd GE
Oconomowoc
1/25/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 145 E. Lisbon Rd
2/9/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., YMCA at Pabst Farms, 1750 Valley Rd
2/26/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Oconomowoc Public Library, 200 W South St
Pewaukee
1/28/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
2/4/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
2/9/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St Bartholomews Episcopal Church, N27 W24000 Paul Court
2/11/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
2/12/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Lakewood Baptist Church, W274N1490 Riverland Dr.
2/18/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
2/25/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
2/25/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of the Resurrection, W287 N3700 North Shore Dr
Sussex
1/25/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Horne Mudlitz Post 6377, N63 W24375 Main Street
2/15/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Rotating Equipment Repair, W248 N5550 Executive Dr
2/25/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Horne Mudlitz Post 6377, N63 W24375 Main Street