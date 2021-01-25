Red Cross urges blood donation to maintain supply amid pandemic

The Red Cross is urging healthy individuals to make an appointment to give blood or platelets this month.

As a thank-you for helping ensure a stable blood supply, those who come to give this February will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Amazon. (Restrictions apply. Additional information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.)

Make your appointment to give blood, platelets or plasma with the Red Cross by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Feb. 1-15

Dodge

Beaver Dam

1/27/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., YMCA of Dodge County, 220 Corporate Dr

2/8/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

2/9/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

Fox Lake

2/1/2021: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fox Lake Community Center, 248 E State Street

Horicon

2/11/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., IAM LL873 Union Hall, 258 Barstow St

Iron Ridge

2/8/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Michael's Lutheran Church, N4911 Gray Road

Lomira

1/25/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 Church St

Mayville

2/10/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion, 134 South Main Street

Watertown

1/27/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, N554 County Road R

Waupun

2/25/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Edgewood Church, 201 Edgewood Dr

_______________

Fond du Lac

Fond du Lac

1/26/2021: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave

1/26/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave

North Fond du Lac

1/29/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., North Fond du lac Community Center, 280 Garfield St.

Ripon

2/8/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Royal Ridges, 1 Westgate Drive

2/16/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church ELCA, 430 Griswold St

_______________

Jefferson

Jefferson

2/18/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Masonic Center, 617 Masonic Blvd

Johnson Creek

2/4/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 417 Union St

Lake Mills

2/9/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., City Hall, 200 Water St

Waterloo

2/17/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Firemans Park, 500 Park Ave

Watertown

2/19/2021: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street

2/20/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street

_______________

Kenosha

Kenosha

2/4/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Herzing University, 5800 7th Ave

2/5/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sozo Chiropractic, 1711 Green Bay Rd Suite C

2/16/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kenosha Masonic Center, 115 56th st

2/18/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Great Lakes Church Kenosha, 7600 75th St Suite #220

_______________

Milwaukee

Cudahy

2/15/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Cudahy Family Library, 3500 Library Drive

Franklin

1/27/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Franklin Public Library, 9151 W Loomis Road

Greendale

2/18/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St

Milwaukee

1/26/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Milwaukee Academy of Science, 2000 W. Kilbourn

2/2/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S 5th St

2/2/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mayfair Mall, 2500 North Mayfair Road

2/8/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Indeed Brewing Company and Taproom, 530 S. 2nd St

2/15/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mayfair Mall, 2500 North Mayfair Road

2/16/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mayfair Mall, 2500 North Mayfair Road

2/16/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lutheran Chapel of the Cross, 3353 S. Whitnall

2/17/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Red Cross in Southeast WI, 2600 W Wisconsin Ave

2/22/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Aloft Milwaukee Downtown, 1230 N Old World 3rd St

2/23/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Holiday Inn Milwaukee Riverfront, 4700 N Port Washington Rd, Milwaukee

2/24/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Southside Church of Christ, 1933 W Grange Ave

Oak Creek

2/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Fuel Fitness, 7340 S Howell Ave Suite #9

River Hills

2/26/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Christophers Episcopal Church, 7845 N River Rd

_______________

Ozaukee

Fredonia

2/18/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 824 Fredonia Ave

_______________

Racine

Mt Pleasant

2/12/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Lanes on 20, 6501 Washington Ave

Union Grove

1/28/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., TinCAN Roadhouse, 20715 Durand Ave

Waterford

2/1/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., River City Lanes, 730 Cornerstone Crossing

_______________

Sheboygan

Cedar Grove

2/9/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Faith Reformed Church, 243 S Fourth St

Sheboygan

1/29/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

2/5/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

2/12/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

2/19/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

2/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

_______________

Walworth

Elkhorn

2/10/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Wisconsin Army National Guard, 401 Fair Ave

2/24/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sperino's Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St.

Lake Geneva

2/12/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center Street

Whitewater

2/10/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Community Engagement Center, 1260 W Main St

2/17/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Second Salem Brewing Company, 111 W Whitewater St

_______________

Washington

Germantown

1/29/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, W172N11187 Division Rd

Jackson

1/25/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Jackson Community Center, N165 W20330 Hickory Ln

Richfield

2/23/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Pioneer Bowl, 1801 WI-175

West Bend

2/3/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., West Bend City Hall, 1115 S Main Street

2/3/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., West Bend City Hall, 1115 S Main Street

2/17/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 301 N University Dr

_______________

Waukesha

Brookfield

1/26/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101

1/28/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, 375 S Moorland Road

2/2/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., The Corners of Brookfield, 240 Market Street

2/11/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 1750 N Calhoun Rd

2/24/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, 375 S Moorland Road

Delafield

1/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Town of Delafield Fire Department, W302N1254 Maple Avenue

Genesee Depot

2/8/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Crossing Community Church, S42 W31230 Hwy 83

Hartland

2/6/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Lake Country Lutheran High School, 401 Campus Dr

2/19/2021: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Oakwood Church, 3041 Oakwood Rd

Menomonee Falls

2/5/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., St Pauls United Church of Christ, N89 W16856 Appleton Ave.

Mukwonago

2/22/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Mukwonago Community Library, 511 Division St

Muskego

2/19/2021: 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Muskego Circle Community Center, S63 W13694 Janesville Rd

Nashotah

2/1/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., MSI General, W215 E. Wisconsin Ave

New Berlin

2/1/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

North Prairie

2/15/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Highview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, S50 W33042 Town Rd GE

Oconomowoc

1/25/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 145 E. Lisbon Rd

2/9/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., YMCA at Pabst Farms, 1750 Valley Rd

2/26/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Oconomowoc Public Library, 200 W South St

Pewaukee

1/28/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

2/4/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

2/9/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St Bartholomews Episcopal Church, N27 W24000 Paul Court

2/11/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

2/12/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Lakewood Baptist Church, W274N1490 Riverland Dr.

2/18/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

2/25/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

2/25/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of the Resurrection, W287 N3700 North Shore Dr

Sussex

1/25/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Horne Mudlitz Post 6377, N63 W24375 Main Street

2/15/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Rotating Equipment Repair, W248 N5550 Executive Dr

2/25/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Horne Mudlitz Post 6377, N63 W24375 Main Street