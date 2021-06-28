Red Cross: Severe blood shortage, donors urgently needed

The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage. Donors of all blood types – especially type O and those giving platelets – are urged to make an appointment to give now and help ensure hospital shelves are stocked with blood products over the Fourth of July holiday and beyond.

Donors are needed now to prevent further delays to patient care. Schedule an appointment to give blood now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

As a thank-you, all those who come to give July 1-6 will receive a Red Cross embroidered hat by mail,* while supplies last. And, donors who come to give July 7-31 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, plus a chance to win gas for a year (a $5,000 value). (Terms and conditions apply; visit rcblood.org/fuel).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities June 28-July 15

Dodge

Ashippun

7/12/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ashippun Town Hall, W1266 Hwy O

7/12/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ashippun Town Hall, W1266 Hwy O

Beaver Dam

7/7/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Legion Post 146, 300 Beichl Ave

Iron Ridge

7/8/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Michael's Lutheran Church, N4911 Gray Road

Juneau

7/13/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church & School, 402 S Main St

Lomira

7/26/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 Church St

Mayville

7/20/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mayville Hometown Pharmacy, 1448 Horicon Street

_______________

Fond du Lac

Brandon

7/20/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bethel Reformed Church, 305 W Main St

Campbellsport

7/13/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Campbellsport Public Library, 220 N Helena St

Fond du Lac

7/21/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Church of Peace, 158 S Military Rd

7/23/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Fond du Lac Public Library, 32 Sheboygan St.

7/27/2021: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave

7/27/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave

Oakfield

7/9/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Oakfield Community Center, 130 N Main St

Ripon

7/29/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ripon High School, 850 Tiger Dr

_______________

Jefferson

Ixonia

7/22/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Pauls Lutheran School, W1956 Gopher Hill Rd.

Jefferson

7/15/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Jefferson Public Library, 321 S. Main St.

Johnson Creek

7/6/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, W4095 County Rd B

Watertown

6/29/2021: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street

7/26/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran School, 706 Jones Street

7/27/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran School, 706 Jones Street

7/28/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1611 E Main St

_______________

Kenosha

Kenosha

7/16/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sozo Chiropractic, 1711 Green Bay Rd Suite C

_______________

Milwaukee

Brown Deer

7/30/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church, 8635 N 60th St.

Franklin

7/12/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Franklin Public Library, 9151 W Loomis Road

Greendale

7/14/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St

Milwaukee

6/28/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Milwaukee County Zoo, 10001 W. Bluemound Road

6/29/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Milwaukee County Zoo, 10001 W. Bluemound Road

6/30/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Milwaukee County Zoo, 10001 W. Bluemound Road

7/1/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., West Allis Rec Center, 2450 S 68th St

7/6/2021: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Black Husky Brewing, 909 E Locust St

7/6/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., HA Todd American Legion Post 537, 9159 W Beloit Rd

7/7/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., United Methodist Childrens Services, 3910 W. Lisbon Ave.

7/8/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S 5th St

7/9/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Red Cross in Southeast WI, 2600 W Wisconsin Ave

7/13/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lutheran Chapel of the Cross, 3353 S. Whitnall

7/14/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Broken Bat Brewing Co, 135 E Pittsburgh Ave

7/16/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mayfair Professional Tower, 2500 North Mayfair Road

7/20/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Indeed Brewing Company and Taproom, 530 S. 2nd St

7/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kellys Bleachers, 5218 W Bluemound Rd

7/29/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Schlitz Park, 1555 N River Center Dr

7/30/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Southside Church of Christ, 1933 W Grange Ave

Oak Creek

7/21/2021: 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Oak Creek Community Center, 8580 S. Howell Ave

Wauwatosa

7/15/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Fermentorium Barrel House, 6933 W North Ave

_______________

Ozaukee

Cedarburg

7/21/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Fermentorium, 7481 WI-60 Trunk

Fredonia

7/16/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 824 Fredonia Ave

Mequon

7/14/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Post 457, 6050 W Mequon Rd

_______________

Racine

Burlington

7/9/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Bella Vita Banquet Hall, 34816 Geneva Rd

Mt Pleasant

7/1/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mt Pleasant Family YMCA Sealed Air Branch, 8501 Campus Dr

Mt Pleasant

7/8/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Lanes on 20, 6501 Washington Ave

Waterford

7/19/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Brunos Restaurant, 730 Cornerstone Crossing

_______________

Sheboygan

Plymouth

6/30/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Ladewig Zinkgraf American Legion Post 243, 40 S Stafford St

7/8/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, N5990 Country Aire Rd

Sheboygan

7/9/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

7/12/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Sheboygan Yacht Club, 214 Pennsylvania Ave

7/16/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

7/23/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

7/30/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

_______________

Walworth

East Troy

7/19/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., East Troy Bible Church, 2660 North St -Hwy 20

Lake Geneva

7/2/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mt Zion Christian Church, 2330 WI-120

7/7/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Badger High School, 220 E South St

Sharon

7/6/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St

Walworth

7/23/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Big Foot High School, 401 Devils Ln

Whitewater

7/9/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cravath Lakefront Community Center, 341 S Fremont Street

7/28/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Second Salem Brewing Company, 111 W Whitewater St

_______________

Washington

Hartford

7/6/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Dave's Lanes, 218 N Main St

Jackson

7/13/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Still Waters Community United Methodist Church, 3617 Scenic Rd

7/28/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Jackson Community Center, N165 W20330 Hickory Ln

Kewaskum

6/30/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Kewaskum Municipal Annex Building, 1308 Fond Du Lac Ave.

West Bend

7/9/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 301 N University Dr

_______________

Waukesha

Brookfield

7/1/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Anderson Process, 21365 Gateway Court

7/12/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Corners of Brookfield, 240 Market Street

7/28/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, 375 S Moorland Road

7/30/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101

Hartland

7/2/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Lake Country Lutheran High School, 401 Campus Dr

7/23/2021: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, 111 Church Street

7/30/2021: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Oakwood Church, 3041 Oakwood Rd

Menomonee Falls

7/1/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Post 382, N88 W16652 Main St

Nashotah

7/14/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., MSI General, W215 E. Wisconsin Ave

New Berlin

7/7/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

7/20/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., New Berlin Sportsplex, 2900 S 163rd St

North Lake

7/27/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., North Lake School, N75 W31283 Hwy VV

Oconomowoc

7/19/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 145 E. Lisbon Rd

7/21/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., YMCA at Pabst Farms, 1750 Valley Rd

Pewaukee

6/28/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, W240 N3103 Pewaukee Rd

7/1/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

7/2/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., American Red Cross Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Road

7/8/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

7/15/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

7/22/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

7/27/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Queen of Apostles Church, N35W23360 Capitol Drive

7/29/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

Sussex

7/14/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Fairways of Woodside Golf Course, W235 N8518 Clubhouse Circle

Waukesha

7/15/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Christ the Life Lutheran School, 3031 Summit Ave