Red Cross experiencing emergency blood, platelet shortage

The American Red Cross is experiencing emergency blood and platelet shortage and must collect 10,000 additional blood products each week over the next month for the blood supply to recover and meet hospital and patient needs.

Donors of all blood types – especially type O – and platelet donors are urged to make an appointment to give now and in the weeks ahead to overcome this current shortage.

Make an appointment to give blood or platelets as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

As a thank-you, all those who come to donate through Sept. 30 and help tackle the emergency blood shortage will receive a limited-edition football-inspired T-shirt while supplies last, plus a coupon for a free haircut via email from Sport Clips Haircuts.*

All those who come to donate in October will receive a link by email to claim a free Zaxby’s® Signature Sandwich reward or get a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice.

Blood drive safety

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Sept. 27-Oct.15

Dodge

Beaver Dam

10/18/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

10/19/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

Fox Lake

10/4/2021: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fox Lake Community Center, 248 E State Street

10/21/2021: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Fox Lake Correctional, W10237 Lake Emily Rd

Horicon

10/11/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., IAM LL873 Union Hall, 258 Barstow St

Lomira

9/27/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 Church St

_______________

Fond du Lac

Fond du Lac

9/28/2021: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave

9/28/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave

10/13/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Radisson Hotel and Conference Center, 625 W Rolling Meadows Dr

10/18/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Fond du Lac Public Library, 32 Sheboygan St.

Mount Calvary

10/19/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., Maximillians, 155 Fond du Lac Street

Ripon

9/30/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Royal Ridges, 1 Westgate Drive

10/19/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church ELCA, 430 Griswold St

_______________

Jefferson

Fort Atkinson

10/11/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Creamery 201, 201 N. Main St.

Ixonia

10/7/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Pauls Ixonia, W1955 Gopher Hill Rd.

Johnson Creek

10/7/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 417 Union St

Lake Mills

10/5/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., City Hall, 200 Water St

Watertown

9/27/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran School, 706 Jones Street

9/28/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran School, 706 Jones Street

10/19/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street

_______________

Kenosha

Kenosha

10/18/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kenosha Masonic Center, 115 56th st

_______________

Milwaukee

Brown Deer

10/1/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church, 8635 N 60th St.

Cudahy

10/18/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Cudahy Family Library, 3500 Library Drive

Fox Point

10/2/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Eugene Congregation, 7600 N Port Washington Rd

Greendale

10/21/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St

Milwaukee

9/29/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Broken Bat Brewing Co, 135 E Pittsburgh Ave

10/6/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., UWM Student Union, 2200 Kenwood Blvd

10/14/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Southside Church of Christ, 1933 W Grange Ave

Oak Creek

9/29/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Oak Creek West Middle School, 8401 S 13th St

10/13/2021: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Oak Creek Community Center, 8580 S. Howell Ave

_______________

Ozaukee

Cedarburg

9/28/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Fermentorium, 7481 WI-60 Trunk

Grafton

10/12/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Ozaukee Nonprofit Center, 2360 Dakota Dr

Mequon

10/8/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary, 11831 N Seminary Drive 65 W

Port Washington

10/13/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., WJ Niederkorn Library, 316 W Grand Ave.

_______________

Racine

Waterford

10/4/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Washington Caldwell School District, 8937 Big Bend Rd

_______________

Sheboygan

Cedar Grove

10/12/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Faith Reformed Church, 243 S Fourth St

Random Lake

10/11/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Our Lady of the Lakes, 230 Butler St.

Sheboygan

10/1/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Etude Group, 830 Virginia Ave

10/1/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

10/8/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

10/15/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

10/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

_______________

Walworth

Elkhorn

10/6/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Elkhorn Area High School, 482 E Geneva St

10/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sperino's Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St.

Lake Geneva

10/8/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mt Zion Christian Church, 2330 WI-120

_______________

Washington

Jackson

9/29/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Jackson Community Center, N165 W20330 Hickory Ln

10/22/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sysco Eastern Wisconsin, 1 Sysco Dr.

_______________

Waukesha

Brookfield

9/28/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Corners of Brookfield, 240 Market Street

10/14/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101

10/15/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Corners of Brookfield, 270 Lord Street

Hartland

10/1/2021: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Oakwood Church, 3041 Oakwood Rd

10/1/2021: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, 111 Church Street

10/4/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Merton Community Fire Department, N67 W28343 Sussex Road

10/15/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Lake Country Lutheran High School, 401 Campus Dr

New Berlin

10/19/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

Oconomowoc

9/29/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., YMCA at Pabst Farms, 1750 Valley Rd

10/22/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Oconomowoc Public Library, 200 W South St

Pewaukee

9/30/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

9/30/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of the Resurrection, W287 N3700 North Shore Dr

10/7/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

10/14/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

10/21/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

Summit

9/27/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Summit Village Hall, 37100 Delafield Road

Sussex

10/21/2021: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Rotating Equipment Repair, W248 N5550 Executive Dr

Waukesha

10/12/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Carroll University, 210 N. Grand Avenue