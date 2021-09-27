Red Cross experiencing emergency blood, platelet shortage
The American Red Cross is experiencing emergency blood and platelet shortage and must collect 10,000 additional blood products each week over the next month for the blood supply to recover and meet hospital and patient needs.
Donors of all blood types – especially type O – and platelet donors are urged to make an appointment to give now and in the weeks ahead to overcome this current shortage.
Make an appointment to give blood or platelets as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
- As a thank-you, all those who come to donate through Sept. 30 and help tackle the emergency blood shortage will receive a limited-edition football-inspired T-shirt while supplies last, plus a coupon for a free haircut via email from Sport Clips Haircuts.*
- All those who come to donate in October will receive a link by email to claim a free Zaxby’s® Signature Sandwich reward or get a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice.
Blood drive safety
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Sept. 27-Oct.15
Dodge
Beaver Dam
10/18/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St
10/19/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St
Fox Lake
10/4/2021: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fox Lake Community Center, 248 E State Street
10/21/2021: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Fox Lake Correctional, W10237 Lake Emily Rd
Horicon
10/11/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., IAM LL873 Union Hall, 258 Barstow St
Lomira
9/27/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 Church St
_______________
Fond du Lac
Fond du Lac
9/28/2021: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave
9/28/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave
10/13/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Radisson Hotel and Conference Center, 625 W Rolling Meadows Dr
10/18/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Fond du Lac Public Library, 32 Sheboygan St.
Mount Calvary
10/19/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., Maximillians, 155 Fond du Lac Street
Ripon
9/30/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Royal Ridges, 1 Westgate Drive
10/19/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church ELCA, 430 Griswold St
_______________
Jefferson
Fort Atkinson
10/11/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Creamery 201, 201 N. Main St.
Ixonia
10/7/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Pauls Ixonia, W1955 Gopher Hill Rd.
Johnson Creek
10/7/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 417 Union St
Lake Mills
10/5/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., City Hall, 200 Water St
Watertown
9/27/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran School, 706 Jones Street
9/28/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran School, 706 Jones Street
10/19/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street
_______________
Kenosha
Kenosha
10/18/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kenosha Masonic Center, 115 56th st
_______________
Milwaukee
Brown Deer
10/1/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church, 8635 N 60th St.
Cudahy
10/18/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Cudahy Family Library, 3500 Library Drive
Fox Point
10/2/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Eugene Congregation, 7600 N Port Washington Rd
Greendale
10/21/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St
Milwaukee
9/29/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Broken Bat Brewing Co, 135 E Pittsburgh Ave
10/6/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., UWM Student Union, 2200 Kenwood Blvd
10/14/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Southside Church of Christ, 1933 W Grange Ave
Oak Creek
9/29/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Oak Creek West Middle School, 8401 S 13th St
10/13/2021: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Oak Creek Community Center, 8580 S. Howell Ave
_______________
Ozaukee
Cedarburg
9/28/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Fermentorium, 7481 WI-60 Trunk
Grafton
10/12/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Ozaukee Nonprofit Center, 2360 Dakota Dr
Mequon
10/8/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary, 11831 N Seminary Drive 65 W
Port Washington
10/13/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., WJ Niederkorn Library, 316 W Grand Ave.
_______________
Racine
Waterford
10/4/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Washington Caldwell School District, 8937 Big Bend Rd
_______________
Sheboygan
Cedar Grove
10/12/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Faith Reformed Church, 243 S Fourth St
Random Lake
10/11/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Our Lady of the Lakes, 230 Butler St.
Sheboygan
10/1/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Etude Group, 830 Virginia Ave
10/1/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
10/8/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
10/15/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
10/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
_______________
Walworth
Elkhorn
10/6/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Elkhorn Area High School, 482 E Geneva St
10/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sperino's Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St.
Lake Geneva
10/8/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mt Zion Christian Church, 2330 WI-120
_______________
Washington
Jackson
9/29/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Jackson Community Center, N165 W20330 Hickory Ln
10/22/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sysco Eastern Wisconsin, 1 Sysco Dr.
_______________
Waukesha
Brookfield
9/28/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Corners of Brookfield, 240 Market Street
10/14/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101
10/15/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Corners of Brookfield, 270 Lord Street
Hartland
10/1/2021: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Oakwood Church, 3041 Oakwood Rd
10/1/2021: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, 111 Church Street
10/4/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Merton Community Fire Department, N67 W28343 Sussex Road
10/15/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Lake Country Lutheran High School, 401 Campus Dr
New Berlin
10/19/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln
Oconomowoc
9/29/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., YMCA at Pabst Farms, 1750 Valley Rd
10/22/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Oconomowoc Public Library, 200 W South St
Pewaukee
9/30/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
9/30/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of the Resurrection, W287 N3700 North Shore Dr
10/7/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
10/14/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
10/21/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
Summit
9/27/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Summit Village Hall, 37100 Delafield Road
Sussex
10/21/2021: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Rotating Equipment Repair, W248 N5550 Executive Dr
Waukesha
10/12/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Carroll University, 210 N. Grand Avenue
Advertisement