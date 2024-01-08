Red Cross: Emergency blood shortage, donation opportunities Jan. 8-31

article

The American Red Cross is experiencing an emergency blood shortage as the nation faces the lowest number of people giving blood in 20 years.

The Red Cross blood supply has fallen to critically low levels across the country, and blood and platelet donors are urged to make a donation appointment to help alleviate the shortage and help ensure lifesaving medical procedures are not put on hold.

Don’t wait – to make an appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS 1-800-733-2767.

The Red Cross and the National Football League (NFL) are partnering this January, during National Blood Donor Month, to urge individuals to give blood or platelets and help tackle the emergency blood shortage. Those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma in January will automatically be entered for a chance to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. For details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Super Bowl.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Jan. 8-31:

Dodge

Beaver Dam

1/10/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Beaver Dam High School, 500 Gould St

1/22/2024: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

1/23/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

Fox Lake

1/31/2024: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fox Lake Community Center, 248 E State Street

Horicon

2/7/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., MarshView Ministries, 103 South Cedar St

Juneau

1/24/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Dodgeland High School, 401 S Western Ave

Lomira

2/5/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 Church ST

Mayville

1/10/2024: 8:15 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Mayville Jr Sr High School, N. 500 Clark St

2/5/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mayville Hometown Pharmacy, 1448 Horicon Street

Randolph

1/8/2024: 11:30 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., First Reformed Church, 406 S. High St.

Waupun

1/11/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Edgewood Church, 201 Edgewood Dr

_______________

Fond du Lac

Campbellsport

1/16/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Campbellsport Public Library, 220 N Helena St

Fond du Lac

1/11/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Fond du Lac Public Library, 32 Sheboygan St.

1/23/2024: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave

1/23/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave

2/6/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Moraine Park Tech Coll, 235 N National Ave

Mount Calvary

1/13/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mount Calvary Fire Station, 999 Fond du Lac Street

Rosendale

1/16/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 124 S Main St

_______________

Jefferson

Johnson Creek

1/23/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Johnson Creek Public Library, 125 Lincoln St.

2/8/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 417 Union St

Lake Mills

2/6/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., City Hall, 200 Water St

Waterloo

1/31/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Waterloo High School, 813 N Monroe St

Watertown

1/29/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street

1/30/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street

_______________

Jefferson County

Fort Atkinson

1/25/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Fort Atkinson Senior Center, 307 Robert St

_______________

Milwaukee

Cudahy

1/9/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Cudahy Family Library, 3500 Library Drive

Greendale

2/9/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St

Milwaukee

1/19/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Milwaukee Community Sailing Center, 1450 North Lincoln Memorial Drive

1/22/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Broken Bat Brewing Co, 135 E Pittsburgh Ave

1/23/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lutheran Chapel of the Cross, 3353 S. Whitnall

1/29/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Summit Place, 6737 W Washington St.

1/29/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., US Courthouse, 517 E Wisconsin Ave

1/30/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Schlitz Park, 1555 N River Center Dr

2/1/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., UWM Student Union, 2200 Kenwood Blvd

2/1/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Adalbert Parish and School Milwaukee, 1913 W Becher St

2/2/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., HA Todd American Legion Post 537, 9159 W Beloit Rd

2/2/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Loving Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3909 W Clinton Ave

2/8/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., General Mitchell Airport Delta Air Lines, 5300 S Howell Ave

Oak Creek

1/11/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Discover Church, 7311 S 13th Street

1/23/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Oak Creek West Middle School, 8401 S 13th St

South Milwaukee

1/31/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., South Milwaukee Police Department, 2424 15th ave

_______________

Ozaukee

Grafton

1/8/2024: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kacmarcik Center for Human Performance, 885 Badger Circle

Port Washington

1/8/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Post 82, 435 N Lake St Port

1/11/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Matthew Lutheran Church, 1525 N Grant St

2/2/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 504 W Grand Ave

Saukville

1/19/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., A Place to Be Spirituality Center, 166 W Dekora St

_______________

Racine

Burlington

1/24/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Low Daily Brewery, 700 N Pine St

Waterford

1/22/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Village Hall, 123 N River St

_______________

Sheboygan

Elkhart Lake

1/24/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Elkhart Lake High School, 201 Lincoln St

Oostburg

1/11/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Oostburg State Bank, 905 Center Ave

Plymouth

1/11/2024: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, N5990 Country Aire Rd

Sheboygan

1/12/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

1/19/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

1/26/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

2/2/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

2/9/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

Sheboygan Falls

1/11/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sheboygan Falls High School, 220 Amherst Ave

_______________

Walworth

East Troy

1/15/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., East Troy Bible Church, 2660 North St -Hwy 20

Elkhorn

2/7/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Elkhorn Area High School, 482 E Geneva St

Lake Geneva

1/12/2024: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Road

2/9/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center Street

Whitewater

1/12/2024: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Cravath Lakefront Community Center, 341 S Fremont Street

_______________

Washington

Jackson

1/24/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Jackson Community Center, N165 W20330 Hickory Ln

Kewaskum

1/31/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Kewaskum High School, 1510 Bilgo Ln

West Bend

2/7/2024: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., West Bend City Hall, 1115 S Main Street

2/7/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., West Bend City Hall, 1115 S Main Street

_______________

Washington County

Hartford

1/8/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Dave's Lanes, 218 N Main St

_______________

Waukesha

Brookfield

1/8/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101

1/9/2024: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Brookfield East High School, 3305 North Lilly Rd

1/15/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Corners of Brookfield, 270 Lord Street

1/25/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, 375 S Moorland Road

1/31/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Ridgewood Church, 2720 Lilly Road

2/9/2024: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Corners of Brookfield, 270 Lord Street

Hartland

1/10/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Charles Catholic Parish & School, 313 Circle Drive

1/25/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Congregational Church, 111 Church Street

2/9/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hartland Public Library, 110 E Park Ave

Menomonee Falls

1/26/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Menomonee Falls Public Library, W156 N8436 Pilgrim Rd

2/2/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Post 382, N88 W16652 Main St

Mukwonago

1/22/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Mukwonago Community Library, 511 Division St

Nashotah

1/15/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., MSI General, W215 E. Wisconsin Ave

New Berlin

1/30/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

Oconomowoc

1/9/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., SteelTank Brewing Co, 1225 Robruck Drive, Unit A

1/22/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Oconomowoc Community Center, 220 W Wisconsin Ave

2/2/2024: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., YMCA at Pabst Farms, 1750 Valley Rd

2/7/2024: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Western Lakes Fire District Station 6 Stone Bank, W335N7107 Stone Bank Rd.

Pewaukee

1/8/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

1/9/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

1/10/2024: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

1/12/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

1/13/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

1/14/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

1/15/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

1/15/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., DaySpring Church and Schools, N14W29489 Silvernail Rd.

1/16/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

1/17/2024: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

1/19/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

1/20/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

1/21/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

1/22/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

1/23/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

1/24/2024: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

1/26/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

1/27/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

1/28/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

1/29/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

1/30/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

1/31/2024: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

2/2/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

2/3/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

2/4/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

2/5/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

2/6/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

2/7/2024: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

2/9/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

Sussex

2/5/2024: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Rotating Equipment Repair, W248 N5550 Executive Dr

Wales

1/12/2024: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Kettle Moraine High School, 349 N Oak Crest Dr

Waukesha

2/1/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Christ the Life Lutheran School, 3031 Summit Ave

2/6/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Waukesha Public Library, 321 Wisconsin Avenue