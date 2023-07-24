Red Cross: Donors needed, opportunities Aug. 1-15
After a summer of declining donations, the American Red Cross needs the public’s help to prevent a blood shortage.
Right now, the Red Cross especially needs type O negative, type O positive and type B negative blood donors as well as platelet donors. Donors of all blood types can schedule an appointment to give by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
The Red Cross is teaming up with Warner Bros. for the theatrical release of Meg 2: The Trench to celebrate a summer of sharks and help stave off a summer blood and platelet shortage. All who come to give through Aug. 12 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night New York getaway for two with a private shark dive adventure at Long Island Aquarium. Those who come to give throughout the month of August will also get a $10 e-gift card to a movie merchant of their choice. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Movie.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Aug. 1-15:
Dodge
Beaver Dam
8/9/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., YMCA of Dodge County, 220 Corporate Dr
Fox Lake
8/8/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Living Hope Community Church, 740 W. State St, PO Box 111
8/17/2023: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Fox Lake Correctional, W10237 Lake Emily Rd
Horicon
8/16/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Horicon Police Department, 220 Ellison St
Juneau
8/16/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Human Services and Health Department, 199 County Road DF
Lomira
8/4/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Andrews, W3081 Co Rd Y
Randolph
8/21/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Village of Randolph, Village of Randolph, 248 West Stroud St
Waupun
8/4/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Waupun High School, 801 E Lincoln
_______________
Fond du Lac
Campbellsport
7/25/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Drexel Training Center, 101 N Fond Du Lac Ave
Fond du Lac
7/25/2023: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave
7/25/2023: 1:15 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave
8/22/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 795 Fond du Lac Ave
8/23/2023: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Church of Peace, 158 S Military Rd
North Fond du Lac
8/4/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., North Fond du lac Community Center, 280 Garfield St.
Ripon
8/2/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ripon High School, 850 Tiger Dr
_______________
Jefferson
Fort Atkinson
8/14/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Creamery 201, 201 N. Main St.
Jefferson
8/11/2023: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Masonic Center, 617 Masonic Blvd
8/15/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Jefferson Public Library, 321 S. Main St.
Johnson Creek
7/26/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Johnson Creek Public Library, 125 Lincoln St.
8/17/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 417 Union St
Lake Mills
8/8/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., City Hall, 200 Water St
Waterloo
8/18/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. John's Lutheran School, 413 E Madison
_______________
Kenosha
Kenosha
8/10/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 5601 Washington Rd
8/17/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kenosha Masonic Center, 115 56th st
_______________
Milwaukee
Brown Deer
8/4/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Pauls Lutheran Church, 8080 N 47th St.
Cudahy
8/8/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Cudahy Family Library, 3500 Library Drive
Fox Point
8/12/2023: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., St Eugene Congregation, 7600 N Port Washington Rd
Greendale
8/4/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St
8/16/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Martin Luther High School, 5201 South 76th Street
Milwaukee
7/27/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., General Mitchell Airport Delta Air Lines, 5300 S Howell Ave
7/28/2023: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., East Library Milwaukee Public Library, 2320 N Cramer Street
8/16/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Schlitz Park, 1555 N River Center Dr
8/17/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Granular, 316 N Milwaukee St #100
8/18/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Red Cross in Southeast WI, 2600 W Wisconsin Ave
8/23/2023: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S 5th St
Oak Creek
8/9/2023: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Nucor Cold Finish, 7200 S 6th St
West Allis
8/25/2023: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., West Allis City Hall, 7525 W. Greenfield Ave.
_______________
Ozaukee
Grafton
8/8/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Ozaukee Nonprofit Center, 2360 Dakota Dr
Mequon
7/31/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Legion Post 457, 6050 W Mequon Rd
8/7/2023: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Frank L Weyenberg Library, 11345 N Cedarburg Rd.
8/22/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Unitarian Church North, 13800 N. Port Washington Road
Port Washington
8/21/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Matthew Lutheran Church, 1525 N Grant St
_______________
Racine
Burlington
7/25/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Low Daily Brewery, 700 N Pine St
Mt Pleasant
8/24/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mt Pleasant Family YMCA Sealed Air Branch, 8501 Campus Dr
Waterford
8/3/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Legacy Realty Group, 401 N Milwaukee St #1
_______________
Sheboygan
Cedar Grove
8/8/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Faith Reformed Church, 243 S Fourth St
Sheboygan
7/28/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
8/3/2023: 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Mead Public Library, 710 N. 8th St.
8/4/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
8/11/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
8/18/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
8/25/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
_______________
Walworth
Delavan
8/22/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W Geneva
Elkhorn
8/9/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Elkhorn Area High School, 482 E Geneva St
8/24/2023: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Sugar Creek Lutheran Church, N5690 Cobblestone Rd
Lake Geneva
8/11/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center Street
Walworth
8/21/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Big Foot High School, 401 Devils Ln
_______________
Washington
Germantown
7/27/2023: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Boniface Parish, W204 N11940 Goldendale Rd
Hartford
8/10/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Hartford Recreation Center, 125 N Rural St
Jackson
7/26/2023: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Jackson Community Center, N165 W20330 Hickory Ln
Kewaskum
7/27/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Peace United Church of Christ, 343 1st St.
West Bend
8/2/2023: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., West Bend City Hall, 1115 S Main Street
8/2/2023: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., West Bend City Hall, 1115 S Main Street
_______________
Waukesha
Brookfield
7/24/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., The Corners of Brookfield, 270 Lord Street
7/25/2023: 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Bishops Woods Office Park, 375 Bishops Way
7/26/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, 375 S Moorland Road
7/31/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Herzing University, 15895 W. Bluemound Road
8/7/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101
8/15/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, 375 S Moorland Road
8/24/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Brookfield East High School, 3305 North Lilly Rd
Hartland
7/28/2023: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Oakwood Church, 3041 Oakwood Rd
7/31/2023: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Batteries Plus Bulbs, 1325 Walnut Ridge Dr
8/7/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Charles Catholic Parish & School, 313 Circle Drive
8/15/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lake Country Lutheran High School, 401 Campus Dr
8/25/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hartland Public Library, 110 E Park Ave
Menomonee Falls
8/1/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Post 382, N88 W16652 Main St
Merton
7/25/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Johns United Church of Christ, N67 W28321 Sussex Road
Mukwonago
7/24/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Amans Beer and Wine, 110 Chapman Farm Boulevard
New Berlin
8/3/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Living Word Church, 21401 W. National Avenue
8/9/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln
North Prairie
8/21/2023: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Highview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, S50 W33042 Town Rd GE
Oconomowoc
7/24/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lake Country DockHounds Wisconsin Brewing Company Park, 1011 Blue Ribbon Circle N.
7/28/2023: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., YMCA at Pabst Farms, 1750 Valley Rd
8/22/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., SteelTank Brewing Co, 1225 Robruck Drive, Unit A
8/25/2023: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Oconomowoc Public Library, 200 W South St
Pewaukee
8/2/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of The Resurrection, W287 N3700 North Shore Dr
8/10/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Concerned Veterans for America Foundation, 2831 N Grandview Blvd.
Summit
8/7/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Summit Village Hall, 37100 Delafield Road
Sussex
7/26/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church, N59W22476 Silver Spring Dr
8/23/2023: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., The Prestwick Group, W248 N5499 Executive Dr
Waukesha
8/18/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Waukesha Public Library, 321 Wisconsin Avenue
8/18/2023: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Waukesha Elks Lodge, 2301 Springdale Rd
How to donate blood
To make an appointment, simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.