Red Cross: Donors needed, opportunities Aug. 1-15

After a summer of declining donations, the American Red Cross needs the public’s help to prevent a blood shortage.

Right now, the Red Cross especially needs type O negative, type O positive and type B negative blood donors as well as platelet donors. Donors of all blood types can schedule an appointment to give by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

The Red Cross is teaming up with Warner Bros. for the theatrical release of Meg 2: The Trench to celebrate a summer of sharks and help stave off a summer blood and platelet shortage. All who come to give through Aug. 12 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night New York getaway for two with a private shark dive adventure at Long Island Aquarium. Those who come to give throughout the month of August will also get a $10 e-gift card to a movie merchant of their choice. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Movie.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Aug. 1-15:

Dodge

Beaver Dam

8/9/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., YMCA of Dodge County, 220 Corporate Dr

Fox Lake

8/8/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Living Hope Community Church, 740 W. State St, PO Box 111

8/17/2023: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Fox Lake Correctional, W10237 Lake Emily Rd

Horicon

8/16/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Horicon Police Department, 220 Ellison St

Juneau

8/16/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Human Services and Health Department, 199 County Road DF

Lomira

8/4/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Andrews, W3081 Co Rd Y

Randolph

8/21/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Village of Randolph, Village of Randolph, 248 West Stroud St

Waupun

8/4/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Waupun High School, 801 E Lincoln

_______________

Fond du Lac

Campbellsport

7/25/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Drexel Training Center, 101 N Fond Du Lac Ave

Fond du Lac

7/25/2023: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave

7/25/2023: 1:15 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave

8/22/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 795 Fond du Lac Ave

8/23/2023: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Church of Peace, 158 S Military Rd

North Fond du Lac

8/4/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., North Fond du lac Community Center, 280 Garfield St.

Ripon

8/2/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ripon High School, 850 Tiger Dr

_______________

Jefferson

Fort Atkinson

8/14/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Creamery 201, 201 N. Main St.

Jefferson

8/11/2023: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Masonic Center, 617 Masonic Blvd

8/15/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Jefferson Public Library, 321 S. Main St.

Johnson Creek

7/26/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Johnson Creek Public Library, 125 Lincoln St.

8/17/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 417 Union St

Lake Mills

8/8/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., City Hall, 200 Water St

Waterloo

8/18/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. John's Lutheran School, 413 E Madison

_______________

Kenosha

Kenosha

8/10/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 5601 Washington Rd

8/17/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kenosha Masonic Center, 115 56th st

_______________

Milwaukee

Brown Deer

8/4/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Pauls Lutheran Church, 8080 N 47th St.

Cudahy

8/8/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Cudahy Family Library, 3500 Library Drive

Fox Point

8/12/2023: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., St Eugene Congregation, 7600 N Port Washington Rd

Greendale

8/4/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St

8/16/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Martin Luther High School, 5201 South 76th Street

Milwaukee

7/27/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., General Mitchell Airport Delta Air Lines, 5300 S Howell Ave

7/28/2023: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., East Library Milwaukee Public Library, 2320 N Cramer Street

8/16/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Schlitz Park, 1555 N River Center Dr

8/17/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Granular, 316 N Milwaukee St #100

8/18/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Red Cross in Southeast WI, 2600 W Wisconsin Ave

8/23/2023: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S 5th St

Oak Creek

8/9/2023: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Nucor Cold Finish, 7200 S 6th St

West Allis

8/25/2023: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., West Allis City Hall, 7525 W. Greenfield Ave.

_______________

Ozaukee

Grafton

8/8/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Ozaukee Nonprofit Center, 2360 Dakota Dr

Mequon

7/31/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Legion Post 457, 6050 W Mequon Rd

8/7/2023: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Frank L Weyenberg Library, 11345 N Cedarburg Rd.

8/22/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Unitarian Church North, 13800 N. Port Washington Road

Port Washington

8/21/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Matthew Lutheran Church, 1525 N Grant St

_______________

Racine

Burlington

7/25/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Low Daily Brewery, 700 N Pine St

Mt Pleasant

8/24/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mt Pleasant Family YMCA Sealed Air Branch, 8501 Campus Dr

Waterford

8/3/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Legacy Realty Group, 401 N Milwaukee St #1

_______________

Sheboygan

Cedar Grove

8/8/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Faith Reformed Church, 243 S Fourth St

Sheboygan

7/28/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

8/3/2023: 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Mead Public Library, 710 N. 8th St.

8/4/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

8/11/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

8/18/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

8/25/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

_______________

Walworth

Delavan

8/22/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W Geneva

Elkhorn

8/9/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Elkhorn Area High School, 482 E Geneva St

8/24/2023: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Sugar Creek Lutheran Church, N5690 Cobblestone Rd

Lake Geneva

8/11/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center Street

Walworth

8/21/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Big Foot High School, 401 Devils Ln

_______________

Washington

Germantown

7/27/2023: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Boniface Parish, W204 N11940 Goldendale Rd

Hartford

8/10/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Hartford Recreation Center, 125 N Rural St

Jackson

7/26/2023: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Jackson Community Center, N165 W20330 Hickory Ln

Kewaskum

7/27/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Peace United Church of Christ, 343 1st St.

West Bend

8/2/2023: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., West Bend City Hall, 1115 S Main Street

8/2/2023: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., West Bend City Hall, 1115 S Main Street

_______________

Waukesha

Brookfield

7/24/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., The Corners of Brookfield, 270 Lord Street

7/25/2023: 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Bishops Woods Office Park, 375 Bishops Way

7/26/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, 375 S Moorland Road

7/31/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Herzing University, 15895 W. Bluemound Road

8/7/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101

8/15/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, 375 S Moorland Road

8/24/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Brookfield East High School, 3305 North Lilly Rd

Hartland

7/28/2023: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Oakwood Church, 3041 Oakwood Rd

7/31/2023: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Batteries Plus Bulbs, 1325 Walnut Ridge Dr

8/7/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Charles Catholic Parish & School, 313 Circle Drive

8/15/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lake Country Lutheran High School, 401 Campus Dr

8/25/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hartland Public Library, 110 E Park Ave

Menomonee Falls

8/1/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Post 382, N88 W16652 Main St

Merton

7/25/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Johns United Church of Christ, N67 W28321 Sussex Road

Mukwonago

7/24/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Amans Beer and Wine, 110 Chapman Farm Boulevard

New Berlin

8/3/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Living Word Church, 21401 W. National Avenue

8/9/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

North Prairie

8/21/2023: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Highview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, S50 W33042 Town Rd GE

Oconomowoc

7/24/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lake Country DockHounds Wisconsin Brewing Company Park, 1011 Blue Ribbon Circle N.

7/28/2023: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., YMCA at Pabst Farms, 1750 Valley Rd

8/22/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., SteelTank Brewing Co, 1225 Robruck Drive, Unit A

8/25/2023: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Oconomowoc Public Library, 200 W South St

Pewaukee

8/2/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of The Resurrection, W287 N3700 North Shore Dr

8/10/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Concerned Veterans for America Foundation, 2831 N Grandview Blvd.

Summit

8/7/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Summit Village Hall, 37100 Delafield Road

Sussex

7/26/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church, N59W22476 Silver Spring Dr

8/23/2023: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., The Prestwick Group, W248 N5499 Executive Dr

Waukesha

8/18/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Waukesha Public Library, 321 Wisconsin Avenue

8/18/2023: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Waukesha Elks Lodge, 2301 Springdale Rd

How to donate blood

To make an appointment, simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.