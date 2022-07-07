Red Cross: Donate blood, platelets in July, chance to win Shark Week merchandise

article

The American Red Cross and Discovery are partnering for Shark Week and invite people to dive in to help save lives by giving blood or platelets in July. The Red Cross saw a steep drop in blood and platelet donations last month, and donors are asked to make appointments now to prevent a blood shortage this summer.

Thanks to Discovery, all who come to give blood or platelets in July will automatically be entered for a chance to win an exclusive Shark Week merchandise package that includes:

Beach bike

Smokeless portable fire pit

Paddle board

Kayak

$500 gift card to put toward accessories

Those who come to give July 21-24 will get an exclusive Shark Week T-shirt from Discovery, while supplies last. Details are available at rcblood.org/sharkweek.

By making and keeping blood and platelet donation appointments in July, donors can connect with patients through a lifesaving gift. To book a time to give, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities July 7-31:

Dodge

Ashippun

7/11/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Ashippun Town Hall, W1266 Hwy O

Fox Lake

7/21/2022: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Fox Lake Correctional, W10237 Lake Emily Rd

Iron Ridge

7/7/2022: 1:45 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Michael's Lutheran Church, N4911 Gray Road

Juneau

7/19/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Juneau Community Center, 500 Lincoln

Lomira

8/5/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Andrews, W3081 Co Rd Y

Mayville

7/12/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mayville Hometown Pharmacy, 1448 Horicon Street

Waupun

7/7/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Edgewood Church, 201 Edgewood Dr

_______________

Fond du Lac

Brandon

7/19/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bethel Reformed Church, 305 W Main St

Fond du Lac

7/13/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Commonwealth Companies, 24 S Brooke St

7/21/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Radisson Hotel and Conference Center, 625 W Rolling Meadows Dr

7/22/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Fond Du Lac Public Library, 32 Sheboygan St.

7/26/2022: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave

7/26/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave

Oakfield

7/8/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Oakfield Community Center, 130 N Main St

Ripon

7/11/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ripon High School, 850 Tiger Dr

8/4/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Royal Ridges, 1 Westgate Drive

_______________

Jefferson

Fort Atkinson

7/22/2022: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Dwight Foster Public Library, 209 Merchants Ave

Ixonia

7/21/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Pauls Lutheran School, W1956 Gopher Hill Rd.

Johnson Creek

7/19/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, W4095 County Rd B

Lake Mills

8/2/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., City Hall, 200 Water St

Watertown

7/8/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street

7/27/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1611 E Main St

8/5/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street

_______________

Kenosha

Bristol

7/15/2022: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Crossway Community Church, 13905 75th St

Kenosha

7/22/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Brat Stop, 12304 75th st

_______________

Milwaukee

Brown Deer

7/29/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church, 8635 N 60th St.

Cudahy

7/21/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Prime Financial Credit Union, 5656 S Packard Ave

8/2/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Cudahy Family Library, 3500 Library Drive

Greendale

7/13/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St

7/20/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Day of Donations at Southridge Mall, 5300 S 76th St

Milwaukee

7/7/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Radisson Milwaukee West, 2303 North Mayfair Road

7/8/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Red Cross in Southeast WI, 2600 W Wisconsin Ave

7/12/2022: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Indeed Brewing Company and Taproom, 530 S. 2nd St

7/15/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., East Library Milwaukee Public Library, 2320 N Cramer Street

7/18/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kellys Bleachers, 5218 W Bluemound Rd

7/19/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lutheran Chapel of the Cross, 3353 S. Whitnall

7/28/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Schlitz Park, 1555 N River Center Dr

Oak Creek

7/26/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Oak Creek Community Center, 8580 S. Howell Ave

8/4/2022: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Nucor Cold Finish, 7200 S 6th St

West Allis

7/22/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., West Allis City Hall, 7525 W. Greenfield Ave.

_______________

Ozaukee

Fredonia

7/15/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Fredonia Government Center, 242 Fredonia Ave

Mequon

7/21/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Frank L Weyenberg Library, 11345 N Cedarburg Rd.

Saukville

7/25/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., A Place to Be Spirituality Center, 166 W Dekora St

_______________

Racine

Burlington

7/8/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Bella Vita Banquet Hall, 34816 Geneva Rd

Waterford

7/13/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Legacy Realty Group, 401 N Milwaukee St #1

_______________

Sheboygan

Plymouth

7/7/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, N5990 Country Aire Rd

Sheboygan

7/8/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

7/15/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

7/22/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

7/29/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

8/1/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mead Public Library, 710 N. 8th St.

8/5/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

Sheboygan Falls

7/20/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Berkshire Community Gym, 101 School St.

_______________

Walworth

East Troy

7/18/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., East Troy Bible Church, 2660 North St -Hwy 20

Elkhorn

8/3/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Elkhorn Area High School, 482 E Geneva St

Lake Geneva

7/14/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Mt Zion Christian Church, 2330 WI-120

Walworth

8/4/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Big Foot High School, 401 Devils Ln

Whitewater

7/22/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Cravath Lakefront Community Center, 341 S Fremont Street

_______________

Washington

Germantown

7/11/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Boniface Parish, W204 N11940 Goldendale Rd

Jackson

7/12/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Still Waters Community United Methodist Church, 3617 Scenic Rd

7/27/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Jackson Community Center, N165 W20330 Hickory Ln

West Bend

7/28/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 301 N University Dr

8/3/2022: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., West Bend City Hall, 1115 S Main Street

8/3/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., West Bend City Hall, 1115 S Main Street

_______________

Waukesha

Brookfield

7/18/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101

7/19/2022: 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Bishops Woods Office Park, 375 Bishops Way

7/20/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Herzing University, 15895 W. Bluemound Road

7/27/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, 375 S Moorland Road

7/29/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101

Hartland

7/22/2022: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Hartland Public Library, 110 E Park Ave

7/28/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Batteries Plus Bulbs, 1325 Walnut Ridge Dr

7/29/2022: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Oakwood Church, 3041 Oakwood Rd

8/5/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hartland Public Library, 110 E Park Ave

Menomonee Falls

8/1/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Post 382, N88 W16652 Main St

Merton

7/26/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Johns United Church of Christ, N67 W28321 Sussex Road

Mukwonago

7/25/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hillside Community Church, S93 W30580 County Road NN

Nashotah

7/13/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., MSI General, W215 E. Wisconsin Ave

New Berlin

7/15/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., OAW Indoor Sports Complex, 5330 S Racine Ave

7/26/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., WeatherStone Church, 1500 S. West Lane

8/1/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

8/3/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church, 21380 W Cleveland Avenue

Oconomowoc

7/25/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lake Country DockHounds Wisconsin Brewing Company Park, 1011 Blue Ribbon Circle N.

7/29/2022: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., YMCA at Pabst Farms, 1750 Valley Rd

Pewaukee

7/14/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

7/21/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

7/26/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Queen of Apostles Church, N35W23360 Capitol Drive

7/28/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/1/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Ingleside Hotel, 2810 Golf Road

8/4/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

Sussex

7/12/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Pauline Haass Public Library, N64 W23820 Main St

Waukesha

7/11/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Raised Grain Brewing Company, 1725 Dolphin Drive

8/4/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Northwestern Mutual Waukesha, N14W23833 Stone Ridge Dr