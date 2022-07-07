Red Cross: Donate blood, platelets in July, chance to win Shark Week merchandise
MILWAUKEE - The American Red Cross and Discovery are partnering for Shark Week and invite people to dive in to help save lives by giving blood or platelets in July. The Red Cross saw a steep drop in blood and platelet donations last month, and donors are asked to make appointments now to prevent a blood shortage this summer.
Thanks to Discovery, all who come to give blood or platelets in July will automatically be entered for a chance to win an exclusive Shark Week merchandise package that includes:
- Beach bike
- Smokeless portable fire pit
- Paddle board
- Kayak
- $500 gift card to put toward accessories
Those who come to give July 21-24 will get an exclusive Shark Week T-shirt from Discovery, while supplies last. Details are available at rcblood.org/sharkweek.
By making and keeping blood and platelet donation appointments in July, donors can connect with patients through a lifesaving gift. To book a time to give, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Upcoming blood donation opportunities July 7-31:
Dodge
Ashippun
7/11/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Ashippun Town Hall, W1266 Hwy O
Fox Lake
7/21/2022: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Fox Lake Correctional, W10237 Lake Emily Rd
Iron Ridge
7/7/2022: 1:45 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Michael's Lutheran Church, N4911 Gray Road
Juneau
7/19/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Juneau Community Center, 500 Lincoln
Lomira
8/5/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Andrews, W3081 Co Rd Y
Mayville
7/12/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mayville Hometown Pharmacy, 1448 Horicon Street
Waupun
7/7/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Edgewood Church, 201 Edgewood Dr
_______________
Fond du Lac
Brandon
7/19/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bethel Reformed Church, 305 W Main St
Fond du Lac
7/13/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Commonwealth Companies, 24 S Brooke St
7/21/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Radisson Hotel and Conference Center, 625 W Rolling Meadows Dr
7/22/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Fond Du Lac Public Library, 32 Sheboygan St.
7/26/2022: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave
7/26/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave
Oakfield
7/8/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Oakfield Community Center, 130 N Main St
Ripon
7/11/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ripon High School, 850 Tiger Dr
8/4/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Royal Ridges, 1 Westgate Drive
_______________
Jefferson
Fort Atkinson
7/22/2022: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Dwight Foster Public Library, 209 Merchants Ave
Ixonia
7/21/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Pauls Lutheran School, W1956 Gopher Hill Rd.
Johnson Creek
7/19/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, W4095 County Rd B
Lake Mills
8/2/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., City Hall, 200 Water St
Watertown
7/8/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street
7/27/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1611 E Main St
8/5/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street
_______________
Kenosha
Bristol
7/15/2022: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Crossway Community Church, 13905 75th St
Kenosha
7/22/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Brat Stop, 12304 75th st
_______________
Milwaukee
Brown Deer
7/29/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church, 8635 N 60th St.
Cudahy
7/21/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Prime Financial Credit Union, 5656 S Packard Ave
8/2/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Cudahy Family Library, 3500 Library Drive
Greendale
7/13/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St
7/20/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Day of Donations at Southridge Mall, 5300 S 76th St
Milwaukee
7/7/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Radisson Milwaukee West, 2303 North Mayfair Road
7/8/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Red Cross in Southeast WI, 2600 W Wisconsin Ave
7/12/2022: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Indeed Brewing Company and Taproom, 530 S. 2nd St
7/15/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., East Library Milwaukee Public Library, 2320 N Cramer Street
7/18/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kellys Bleachers, 5218 W Bluemound Rd
7/19/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lutheran Chapel of the Cross, 3353 S. Whitnall
7/28/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Schlitz Park, 1555 N River Center Dr
Oak Creek
7/26/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Oak Creek Community Center, 8580 S. Howell Ave
8/4/2022: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Nucor Cold Finish, 7200 S 6th St
West Allis
7/22/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., West Allis City Hall, 7525 W. Greenfield Ave.
_______________
Ozaukee
Fredonia
7/15/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Fredonia Government Center, 242 Fredonia Ave
Mequon
7/21/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Frank L Weyenberg Library, 11345 N Cedarburg Rd.
Saukville
7/25/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., A Place to Be Spirituality Center, 166 W Dekora St
_______________
Racine
Burlington
7/8/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Bella Vita Banquet Hall, 34816 Geneva Rd
Waterford
7/13/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Legacy Realty Group, 401 N Milwaukee St #1
_______________
Sheboygan
Plymouth
7/7/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, N5990 Country Aire Rd
Sheboygan
7/8/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
7/15/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
7/22/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
7/29/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
8/1/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mead Public Library, 710 N. 8th St.
8/5/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
Sheboygan Falls
7/20/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Berkshire Community Gym, 101 School St.
_______________
Walworth
East Troy
7/18/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., East Troy Bible Church, 2660 North St -Hwy 20
Elkhorn
8/3/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Elkhorn Area High School, 482 E Geneva St
Lake Geneva
7/14/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Mt Zion Christian Church, 2330 WI-120
Walworth
8/4/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Big Foot High School, 401 Devils Ln
Whitewater
7/22/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Cravath Lakefront Community Center, 341 S Fremont Street
_______________
Washington
Germantown
7/11/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Boniface Parish, W204 N11940 Goldendale Rd
Jackson
7/12/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Still Waters Community United Methodist Church, 3617 Scenic Rd
7/27/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Jackson Community Center, N165 W20330 Hickory Ln
West Bend
7/28/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 301 N University Dr
8/3/2022: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., West Bend City Hall, 1115 S Main Street
8/3/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., West Bend City Hall, 1115 S Main Street
_______________
Waukesha
Brookfield
7/18/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101
7/19/2022: 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Bishops Woods Office Park, 375 Bishops Way
7/20/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Herzing University, 15895 W. Bluemound Road
7/27/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, 375 S Moorland Road
7/29/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101
Hartland
7/22/2022: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Hartland Public Library, 110 E Park Ave
7/28/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Batteries Plus Bulbs, 1325 Walnut Ridge Dr
7/29/2022: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Oakwood Church, 3041 Oakwood Rd
8/5/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hartland Public Library, 110 E Park Ave
Menomonee Falls
8/1/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Post 382, N88 W16652 Main St
Merton
7/26/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Johns United Church of Christ, N67 W28321 Sussex Road
Mukwonago
7/25/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hillside Community Church, S93 W30580 County Road NN
Nashotah
7/13/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., MSI General, W215 E. Wisconsin Ave
New Berlin
7/15/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., OAW Indoor Sports Complex, 5330 S Racine Ave
7/26/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., WeatherStone Church, 1500 S. West Lane
8/1/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln
8/3/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church, 21380 W Cleveland Avenue
Oconomowoc
7/25/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lake Country DockHounds Wisconsin Brewing Company Park, 1011 Blue Ribbon Circle N.
7/29/2022: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., YMCA at Pabst Farms, 1750 Valley Rd
Pewaukee
7/14/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
7/21/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
7/26/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Queen of Apostles Church, N35W23360 Capitol Drive
7/28/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
8/1/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Ingleside Hotel, 2810 Golf Road
8/4/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
Sussex
7/12/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Pauline Haass Public Library, N64 W23820 Main St
Waukesha
7/11/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Raised Grain Brewing Company, 1725 Dolphin Drive
8/4/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Northwestern Mutual Waukesha, N14W23833 Stone Ridge Dr