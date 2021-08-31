Red Cross: Critical need for blood, platelet donation

article

As fall approaches, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to help end the ongoing critical need for blood and kick off the season with a blood or platelet donation. The Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to give now and help ensure lifesaving transfusions are on the sidelines for those who rely on them

Those who come to give blood or platelets Sept. 1-30 will receive a coupon for a free haircut via email several days after their donation. The coupon is valid through Nov. 30, 2021, at participating Sport Clips locations. Donors must have a valid email address on record to receive the coupon.

The Red Cross and Sport Clips encourage donors to use the hashtag #TackleTheNeed to share their new looks and invite others to give.

Additionally, those who come to give Sept. 3-7 will receive a new, 16-ounce Red Cross campfire mug, while supplies last.

Make a game plan to donate – patients are relying on the kindness of blood and platelet donors for their continued treatment. Schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Sept. 1-15

Dodge

Hustisford

9/15/2021: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church & School, 269 N Lake St

Juneau

9/7/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church & School, 402 S Main St

Lomira

9/27/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 Church St

Mayville

9/15/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran School, 520 Bridge Street

Watertown

9/20/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, N554 County Road R

Waupun

9/2/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Edgewood Church, 201 Edgewood Dr

_______________

Fond du Lac

Eden

9/10/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Eden Fire Department, 104 Pine St

Fond du Lac

9/23/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Church of Peace, 158 S Military Rd

9/28/2021: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave

9/28/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave

North Fond du Lac

9/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., North Fond du lac Community Center, 280 Garfield St.

Oakfield

9/15/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Oakfield Community Center, 130 N Main St

Ripon

9/30/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Royal Ridges, 1 Westgate Drive

Rosendale

9/14/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 124 S Main St

_______________

Jefferson

Jefferson

9/7/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., East Elementary School, 120 S Sanborn Ave

Johnson Creek

9/7/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, W4095 County Rd B

Watertown

9/27/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran School, 706 Jones Street

9/28/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran School, 706 Jones Street

_______________

Kenosha

Kenosha

9/21/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Great Lakes Church Kenosha, 7600 75th St Suite #220

Salem

9/23/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Salem Grade School, 8828 Antioch Rd

Twin Lakes

9/21/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire Department, 236 E Main St

_______________

Milwaukee

Brown Deer

10/1/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church, 8635 N 60th St.

Fox Point

10/2/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Eugene Congregation, 7600 N Port Washington Rd

Greendale

9/9/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St

Milwaukee

9/1/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Milwaukee Community Sailing Center, 1450 North Lincoln Memorial Drive

9/3/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., MacDowell Montessori School, 6415 W Mt Vernon Ave.

9/10/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Milwaukee Academy of Science, 2000 W. Kilbourn

9/10/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ahmadiyya Movement in Islam, 5600 W Fond du Lac Ave

9/15/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S 5th St

9/15/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., United Methodist Childrens Services, 3910 W. Lisbon Ave.

9/17/2021: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Marquette Gymnasium, 1508 W. Clybourn Street

9/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Red Cross in Southeast WI, 2600 W Wisconsin Ave

9/23/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Schlitz Park, 1555 N River Center Dr

9/29/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Broken Bat Brewing Co, 135 E Pittsburgh Ave

Oak Creek

9/29/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Oak Creek West Middle School, 8401 S 13th St

River Hills

9/2/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Christophers Episcopal Church, 7845 N River Rd

South Milwaukee

9/8/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., South Milwaukee Police Department, 2424 15th ave

Wauwatosa

9/16/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Fermentorium Barrel House, 6933 W North Ave

_______________

Ozaukee

Cedarburg

9/21/2021: 1 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Francis Borgia Cath Church, 1375 Covered Bridge Rd

9/28/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Fermentorium, 7481 WI-60 Trunk

Grafton

9/1/2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kapco Metal Stamping, 983 Badger Circle

Port Washington

9/11/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 504 W Grand Ave

Saukville

9/10/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., A Place to Be Spirituality Center, 166 W Dekora St

Thiensville

9/17/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Willowbrook Place, 205 Green Bay Rd

_______________

Racine

Mt Pleasant

9/22/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Great Lakes Church Racine, 9605 Spring St

Racine

9/3/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church and School, 510 Kewaunee St

_______________

Sheboygan

Elkhart Lake

9/8/2021: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Anchor Lanes, 230 North Lincoln St

Plymouth

9/9/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, N5990 Country Aire Rd

Sheboygan

9/10/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

9/17/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

9/24/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

10/1/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Etude Group, 830 Virginia Ave

10/1/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

Sheboygan Falls

9/17/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Berkshire Community Gym, 101 School St.

_______________

Walworth

East Troy

9/20/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., East Troy Bible Church, 2660 North St -Hwy 20

Sharon

9/7/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St

Whitewater

9/17/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cravath Lakefront Community Center, 341 S Fremont Street

_______________

Washington

Hartford

8/31/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Dave's Lanes, 218 N Main St

Jackson

9/14/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Still Waters Community United Methodist Church, 3617 Scenic Rd

9/29/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Jackson Community Center, N165 W20330 Hickory Ln

_______________

Waukesha

Brookfield

9/1/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101

9/3/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, 375 S Moorland Road

9/22/2021: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Brookfield Central High School, 16900 Gebhardt Rd

9/28/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Corners of Brookfield, 270 Lord Street

Butler

9/13/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Frontier Park Community Building, 5251 N. 127th Street

Hartland

10/1/2021: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Oakwood Church, 3041 Oakwood Rd

10/1/2021: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, 111 Church Street

Menomonee Falls

9/2/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Post 382, N88 W16652 Main St

New Berlin

9/10/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Marsh & McLennan Agency, 2725 S. Moorland Road

9/14/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

Oconomowoc

9/2/2021: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Western Lakes Fire District Station 6 Stone Bank, W335N7107 Stone Bank Rd.

9/20/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 145 E. Lisbon Rd

9/29/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., YMCA at Pabst Farms, 1750 Valley Rd

Pewaukee

9/2/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

9/9/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

9/9/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Shepherd of the Hills, N36W24130 Pewaukee Rd, PO Box 802

9/16/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

9/23/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

9/30/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

9/30/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of the Resurrection, W287 N3700 North Shore Dr

Summit

9/27/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Summit Village Hall, 37100 Delafield Road

Waukesha

9/7/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Campus Center, 100 N East Ave

9/17/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Humane Animal Welfare Society, 701 Northview Road