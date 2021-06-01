Red Cross: Blood donations needed as cancer patients resume care

article

The American Red Cross and the American Cancer Society have teamed up this June to encourage people across the country to Give Blood to Give Time and help ensure loved ones have the strength and support they need as they undergo cancer treatment.

According to the American Cancer Society, many patient visits and procedures were forced to delay or cancel early in the pandemic to reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19. With procedures resuming, blood donations are critical for cancer treatments. The Red Cross currently has an emergency need for eligible donors in the Wisconsin area to make an appointment now to give platelets to ensure critical patient needs are met.

To schedule a blood or platelet donation appointment, visit GiveBloodToGiveTime.org. As a special thank-you, those who come to donate through June 13 will receive a limited-edition Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Dodge

Beaver Dam

6/1/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Prairie View Elementary School, 510 N. Crystal Lake Road

6/14/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

6/15/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

Fox Lake

6/7/2021: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fox Lake Community Center, 248 E State Street

6/17/2021: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Fox Lake Correctional, W10237 Lake Emily Rd

Horicon

6/17/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., IAM LL873 Union Hall, 258 Barstow St

Mayville

6/24/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion, 134 South Main Street

Randolph

6/8/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Village of Randolph, Village of Randolph, 248 West Stroud St

Waupun

6/24/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Edgewood Church, 201 Edgewood Dr

_______________

Fond du Lac

Fond du Lac

6/15/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Thrive Church, 79 E 2nd St

6/24/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Radisson Hotel and Conference Center, 625 W Rolling Meadows Dr

North Fond du Lac

6/25/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., North Fond du lac Community Center, 280 Garfield St.

Ripon

6/15/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church ELCA, 430 Griswold St

_______________

Jefferson

Jefferson

6/22/2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Jefferson Public Library, 321 S. Main St.

Johnson Creek

6/17/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 417 Union St

Lake Mills

6/8/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., City Hall, 200 Water St

Watertown

6/12/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street

6/29/2021: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street

_______________

Kenosha

Kenosha

6/9/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Herzing University, 5800 7th Ave

6/10/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Great Lakes Church Kenosha, 7600 75th St Suite #220

6/15/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kenosha Masonic Center, 115 56th st

_______________

Milwaukee

Cudahy

6/10/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Cudahy Family Library, 3500 Library Drive

Franklin

6/2/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Franklin Public Library, 9151 W Loomis Road

Greendale

6/11/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Martin Luther High School, 5201 South 76th Street

6/21/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St

Milwaukee

6/1/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Southside Church of Christ, 1933 W Grange Ave

6/7/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Company Brewing, 735 E Center St

6/8/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S 5th St

6/8/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., General Mitchell Airport Delta Air Lines, 5300 S Howell Ave

6/9/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., City Lights Brewing Co, 2200 W Mt Vernon Ave

6/28/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Milwaukee County Zoo, 10001 W. Bluemound Road

6/29/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Milwaukee County Zoo, 10001 W. Bluemound Road

6/30/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Milwaukee County Zoo, 10001 W. Bluemound Road

7/1/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., West Allis Rec Center, 2450 S 68th St

River Hills

6/3/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Christophers Episcopal Church, 7845 N River Rd

Wauwatosa

6/1/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Current Electric Co, 2942 N 117th St.

6/4/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Arte Wine and Painting Studio, 1442 Underwood Ave.

_______________

Ozaukee

Cedarburg

6/14/2021: 1 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Francis Borgia Cath Church, 1375 Covered Bridge Rd

Grafton

6/9/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kapco Metal Stamping, 983 Badger Circle

Port Washington

6/15/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Matthew Lutheran Church, 1525 N Grant St

6/23/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., WJ Niederkorn Library, 316 W Grand Ave.

Saukville

6/18/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., A Place to Be Spirituality Center, 166 W Dekora St

_______________

Racine

Mt Pleasant

7/1/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mt Pleasant Family YMCA Sealed Air Branch, 8501 Campus Dr

Racine

6/11/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church, 1700 S Green Bay Rd

_______________

Sheboygan

Cedar Grove

6/8/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Faith Reformed Church, 243 S Fourth St

Plymouth

6/30/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Ladewig Zinkgraf American Legion Post 243, 40 S Stafford St

Sheboygan

6/1/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m., Three Sheeps Brewing Co, 1837 North Ave

6/4/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

6/11/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

6/18/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

6/25/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

_______________

Walworth

Delavan

6/14/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W Geneva

Elkhorn

6/25/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sperino's Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St.

Lake Geneva

6/18/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center Street

7/2/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mt Zion Christian Church, 2330 WI-120

Whitewater

6/2/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Second Salem Brewing Company, 111 W Whitewater St

_______________

Washington

Germantown

6/16/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, W172N11187 Division Rd

Kewaskum

6/30/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Kewaskum Municipal Annex Building, 1308 Fond Du Lac Ave.

_______________

Waukesha

Brookfield

6/4/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101

6/22/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., City of Brookfield, 2100 N Calhoun Rd

Delafield

6/7/2021: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., The Delafield Hotel, 415 Genesee St

Hartland

6/22/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church and School, 1023 E Capitol Drive

7/2/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Lake Country Lutheran High School, 401 Campus Dr

Menomonee Falls

6/1/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Post 382, N88 W16652 Main St

6/2/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. James Parish, W220 N6588 Town Line Rd

7/1/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Post 382, N88 W16652 Main St

Mukwonago

6/24/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hillside Community Church, S93 County Rd NN

Muskego

6/7/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Preferred Fitness, S74W17009 Janesville Rd

6/25/2021: 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Muskego Circle Community Center, S63 W13694 Janesville Rd

New Berlin

6/3/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

North Prairie

6/21/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Highview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, S50 W33042 Town Rd GE

Oconomowoc

6/4/2021: 8:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m., YMCA at Pabst Farms, 1750 Valley Rd

6/25/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Oconomowoc Public Library, 200 W South St

Pewaukee

6/1/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., DaySpring Church and Schools, N14W29489 Silvernail Rd.

6/3/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

6/10/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

6/17/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

6/23/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of the Resurrection, W287 N3700 North Shore Dr

6/24/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

6/26/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., BAPS Charities Pewaukee, N35 W23986 Capitol Dr

6/28/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, W240 N3103 Pewaukee Rd

7/1/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

7/2/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., American Red Cross Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Road

Summit

6/7/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Summit Village Hall, 37100 Delafield Road

Sussex

6/21/2021: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Rotating Equipment Repair, W248 N5550 Executive Dr