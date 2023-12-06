Red Cross blood donation opportunities Dec. 6-31
MILWAUKEE COUNTY - As people make travel plans to celebrate with family and friends this year, the American Red Cross asks donors to set aside time to give blood or platelets for patients waiting for care over the holidays.
When donors come to give the gift of a blood or platelet donation in December, the Red Cross will say thank you with several exciting opportunities:
- Thanks to Prime Video and their new film Candy Cane Lane, featuring an all-star cast, including Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross, and directed by Reginald Hudlin, those who come to give blood, platelets or AB Elite plasma Dec. 1-31, 2023, will automatically be entered for a chance to win a $1,000 Amazon.com Gift Card and a 65-inch Omni QLED Series Amazon Fire TV. Details available at RedCrossBlood.org/Amazon.
- Those who come to give blood, platelets or AB Elite plasma Dec. 1-17, 2023, will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email. Details available at RedCrossBlood.org/Amazon.
- Those who come to give blood, platelets or AB Elite plasma Dec. 18, 2023-Jan. 5, 2024, will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last.
Making and keeping appointments throughout the month can help safeguard the national blood supply into the new year. Schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Dec. 6-31
Dodge
Horicon
12/13/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., MarshView Ministries, 103 South Cedar St
Lomira
12/20/2023: 8 a.m. - 12:45 p.m., Lomira School District, 1030 Fourth Street
Watertown
12/14/2023: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Watertown High School, 825 Endeavour Dr
Waupun
12/6/2023: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Waupun High School, 801 E Lincoln
_______________
Fond du Lac
Eden
1/5/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Eden Fire Department, 104 Pine St
Fond du Lac
12/12/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Thrive Church, 79 E 2nd St
12/26/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Radisson Hotel and Conference Center, 625 W Rolling Meadows Dr
North Fond du Lac
12/15/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., North Fond du lac Community Center, 280 Garfield St.
Ripon
12/19/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church ELCA, 430 Griswold St
_______________
Jefferson
Fort Atkinson
12/11/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Creamery 201, 201 N. Main St.
12/29/2023: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Dwight Foster Public Library, 209 Merchants Ave
Ixonia
12/7/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Pauls Ixonia, W1955 Gopher Hill Rd.
Jefferson
12/14/2023: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., East Elementary School, 120 S Sanborn Ave
1/3/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Jefferson Public Library, 321 S. Main St.
Johnson Creek
12/14/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 417 Union St
Watertown
12/28/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street
_______________
Kenosha
Bristol
12/15/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bristol School District, 20121 83rd St
Kenosha
12/14/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 5601 Washington Rd
_______________
Kenosha County
12/13/2023: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Walbec Group, 1700 120th Ave
_______________
Milwaukee
Franklin
1/2/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Franklin Public Library, 9151 W Loomis Road
Greendale
12/15/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St
1/5/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St
Hales Corners
1/5/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Hales Corners Library, 5885 S 116th St
Milwaukee
12/8/2023: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ronald Reagan High School, 4965 S 20th St
12/18/2023: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Lakefront Brewery, 1872 N Commerce St
12/18/2023: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S 5th St
12/29/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Southside Church of Christ, 1933 W Grange Ave
1/3/2024: 7 a.m. - 10 a.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S 5th St
Oak Creek
12/20/2023: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Nucor Cold Finish, 7200 S 6th St
Whitefish Bay
1/5/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Church Episcopal, 5655 N. Lake Dr.
_______________
Milwaukee County
Greenfield
12/19/2023: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Memorial United Methodist Church, 3450 S 52nd St
Wauwatosa
12/26/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., The Renaissance Milwaukee West Hotel, 2300 N Mayfair Rd
_______________
Ozaukee
Cedarburg
12/28/2023: 1 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Francis Borgia Cath Church, 1375 Covered Bridge Rd
Fredonia
12/29/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 824 Fredonia Ave
Saukville
1/4/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Saukville Fire Department, 520 W Dekora St
_______________
Racine
Racine
1/3/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church, 1700 S Green Bay Rd
Waterford
12/7/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Legacy Realty Group, 401 N Milwaukee St #1
_______________
Sheboygan
Cedar Grove
12/12/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Faith Reformed Church, 243 S Fourth St
Plymouth
12/20/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Ladewig Zinkgraf American Legion Post 243, 40 S Stafford St
Sheboygan
12/8/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
12/15/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
12/22/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
12/29/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
1/5/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
_______________
Walworth
Delavan
12/27/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W Geneva
Elkhorn
12/6/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Elkhorn Area High School, 482 E Geneva St
12/14/2023: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Sugar Creek Lutheran Church, N5690 Cobblestone Rd
12/27/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kunes Country RV, 9 Deere Rd
Lake Geneva
12/8/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center Street
Sharon
1/2/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St
_______________
Washington
Germantown
12/28/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Boniface Parish, W204 N11940 Goldendale Rd
_______________
Waukesha
Brookfield
12/13/2023: 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Bishops Woods Office Park, 375 Bishops Way
12/20/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., City of Brookfield, 2100 N Calhoun Rd
12/27/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., The Corners of Brookfield, 270 Lord Street
12/28/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 1750 N Calhoun Rd
12/29/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101
Delafield
1/2/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Delafield Hotel, 415 Genesee St
Hartland
12/15/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., First Congregational Church, 111 Church Street
Menomonee Falls
12/7/2023: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Menomonee Falls High School, W142N8101 Merrimac Dr
12/20/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Post 382, N88 W16652 Main St
1/5/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Post 382, N88 W16652 Main St
Mukwonago
12/28/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Mukwonago Community Library, 511 Division St
New Berlin
12/12/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Living Word Church, 21401 W. National Avenue
12/15/2023: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Eisenhower High School, 4333 S Sunnyslope Rd
12/19/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln
1/4/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln
North Lake
12/11/2023: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., North Lake School, N75 W31283 Hwy VV
North Prairie
12/18/2023: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Highview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, S50 W33042 Town Rd GE
Oconomowoc
12/18/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 145 E. Lisbon Rd
12/29/2023: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Oconomowoc Public Library, 200 W South St
Pewaukee
12/6/2023: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
12/8/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
12/9/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
12/10/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
12/11/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
12/12/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
12/13/2023: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
12/15/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
12/16/2023: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., The Ingleside Hotel, 2810 Golf Road
12/16/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
12/17/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
12/18/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
12/19/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
12/20/2023: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
12/21/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Bartholomews Episcopal Church, N27 W24000 Paul Court
12/22/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
12/23/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
12/24/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
12/26/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
12/27/2023: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
12/29/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
12/30/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
12/31/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
1/1/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
1/2/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
1/3/2024: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
1/4/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Shepherd of the Hills, N36W24130 Pewaukee Rd, PO Box 802
1/5/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
Summit
12/19/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Summit Village Hall, 37100 Delafield Road
_______________
Waukesha County
Waukesha
12/6/2023: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Generac Customer Contact Center, W236N1402 Busse Rd