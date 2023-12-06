Red Cross blood donation opportunities Dec. 6-31

article

As people make travel plans to celebrate with family and friends this year, the American Red Cross asks donors to set aside time to give blood or platelets for patients waiting for care over the holidays.

When donors come to give the gift of a blood or platelet donation in December, the Red Cross will say thank you with several exciting opportunities:

Candy Cane Lane , featuring an all-star cast, including Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross, and directed by Reginald Hudlin, those who come to give blood, platelets or AB Elite plasma Dec. 1-31, 2023, will automatically be entered for a chance to win a $1,000 Amazon.com Gift Card and a 65-inch Omni QLED Series Amazon Fire TV. Details available at Thanks to Prime Video and their new film, featuring an all-star cast, including Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross, and directed by Reginald Hudlin, those who come to give blood, platelets or AB Elite plasma Dec. 1-31, 2023, will automatically be entered for a chance to win a $1,000 Amazon.com Gift Card and a 65-inch Omni QLED Series Amazon Fire TV. Details available at RedCrossBlood.org/Amazon

Those who come to give blood, platelets or AB Elite plasma Dec. 1-17, 2023, will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email. Details available at RedCrossBlood.org/Amazon

Those who come to give blood, platelets or AB Elite plasma Dec. 18, 2023-Jan. 5, 2024, will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last.

Making and keeping appointments throughout the month can help safeguard the national blood supply into the new year. Schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Dec. 6-31

Dodge

Horicon

12/13/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., MarshView Ministries, 103 South Cedar St

Lomira

12/20/2023: 8 a.m. - 12:45 p.m., Lomira School District, 1030 Fourth Street

Watertown

12/14/2023: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Watertown High School, 825 Endeavour Dr

Waupun

12/6/2023: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Waupun High School, 801 E Lincoln

_______________

Fond du Lac

Eden

1/5/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Eden Fire Department, 104 Pine St

Fond du Lac

12/12/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Thrive Church, 79 E 2nd St

12/26/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Radisson Hotel and Conference Center, 625 W Rolling Meadows Dr

North Fond du Lac

12/15/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., North Fond du lac Community Center, 280 Garfield St.

Ripon

12/19/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church ELCA, 430 Griswold St

_______________

Jefferson

Fort Atkinson

12/11/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Creamery 201, 201 N. Main St.

12/29/2023: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Dwight Foster Public Library, 209 Merchants Ave

Ixonia

12/7/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Pauls Ixonia, W1955 Gopher Hill Rd.

Jefferson

12/14/2023: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., East Elementary School, 120 S Sanborn Ave

1/3/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Jefferson Public Library, 321 S. Main St.

Johnson Creek

12/14/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 417 Union St

Watertown

12/28/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street

_______________

Kenosha

Bristol

12/15/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bristol School District, 20121 83rd St

Kenosha

12/14/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 5601 Washington Rd

_______________

Kenosha County

12/13/2023: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Walbec Group, 1700 120th Ave

_______________

Milwaukee

Franklin

1/2/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Franklin Public Library, 9151 W Loomis Road

Greendale

12/15/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St

1/5/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St

Hales Corners

1/5/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Hales Corners Library, 5885 S 116th St

Milwaukee

12/8/2023: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ronald Reagan High School, 4965 S 20th St

12/18/2023: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Lakefront Brewery, 1872 N Commerce St

12/18/2023: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S 5th St

12/29/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Southside Church of Christ, 1933 W Grange Ave

1/3/2024: 7 a.m. - 10 a.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S 5th St

Oak Creek

12/20/2023: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Nucor Cold Finish, 7200 S 6th St

Whitefish Bay

1/5/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Church Episcopal, 5655 N. Lake Dr.

_______________

Milwaukee County

Greenfield

12/19/2023: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Memorial United Methodist Church, 3450 S 52nd St

Wauwatosa

12/26/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., The Renaissance Milwaukee West Hotel, 2300 N Mayfair Rd

_______________

Ozaukee

Cedarburg

12/28/2023: 1 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Francis Borgia Cath Church, 1375 Covered Bridge Rd

Fredonia

12/29/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 824 Fredonia Ave

Saukville

1/4/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Saukville Fire Department, 520 W Dekora St

_______________

Racine

Racine

1/3/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church, 1700 S Green Bay Rd

Waterford

12/7/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Legacy Realty Group, 401 N Milwaukee St #1

_______________

Sheboygan

Cedar Grove

12/12/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Faith Reformed Church, 243 S Fourth St

Plymouth

12/20/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Ladewig Zinkgraf American Legion Post 243, 40 S Stafford St

Sheboygan

12/8/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

12/15/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

12/22/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

12/29/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

1/5/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

_______________

Walworth

Delavan

12/27/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W Geneva

Elkhorn

12/6/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Elkhorn Area High School, 482 E Geneva St

12/14/2023: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Sugar Creek Lutheran Church, N5690 Cobblestone Rd

12/27/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kunes Country RV, 9 Deere Rd

Lake Geneva

12/8/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center Street

Sharon

1/2/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St

_______________

Washington

Germantown

12/28/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Boniface Parish, W204 N11940 Goldendale Rd

_______________

Waukesha

Brookfield

12/13/2023: 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Bishops Woods Office Park, 375 Bishops Way

12/20/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., City of Brookfield, 2100 N Calhoun Rd

12/27/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., The Corners of Brookfield, 270 Lord Street

12/28/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 1750 N Calhoun Rd

12/29/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101

Delafield

1/2/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Delafield Hotel, 415 Genesee St

Hartland

12/15/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., First Congregational Church, 111 Church Street

Menomonee Falls

12/7/2023: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Menomonee Falls High School, W142N8101 Merrimac Dr

12/20/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Post 382, N88 W16652 Main St

1/5/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Post 382, N88 W16652 Main St

Mukwonago

12/28/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Mukwonago Community Library, 511 Division St

New Berlin

12/12/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Living Word Church, 21401 W. National Avenue

12/15/2023: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Eisenhower High School, 4333 S Sunnyslope Rd

12/19/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

1/4/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

North Lake

12/11/2023: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., North Lake School, N75 W31283 Hwy VV

North Prairie

12/18/2023: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Highview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, S50 W33042 Town Rd GE

Oconomowoc

12/18/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 145 E. Lisbon Rd

12/29/2023: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Oconomowoc Public Library, 200 W South St

Pewaukee

12/6/2023: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

12/8/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

12/9/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

12/10/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

12/11/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

12/12/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

12/13/2023: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

12/15/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

12/16/2023: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., The Ingleside Hotel, 2810 Golf Road

12/16/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

12/17/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

12/18/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

12/19/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

12/20/2023: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

12/21/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Bartholomews Episcopal Church, N27 W24000 Paul Court

12/22/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

12/23/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

12/24/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

12/26/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

12/27/2023: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

12/29/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

12/30/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

12/31/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

1/1/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

1/2/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

1/3/2024: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

1/4/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Shepherd of the Hills, N36W24130 Pewaukee Rd, PO Box 802

1/5/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

Summit

12/19/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Summit Village Hall, 37100 Delafield Road

_______________

Waukesha County

Waukesha

12/6/2023: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Generac Customer Contact Center, W236N1402 Busse Rd