Red Cross blood donation opportunities April 3-23

April is National Volunteer Month, and the American Red Cross is celebrating the millions of people who volunteer to give blood, platelets and plasma throughout the year. This month, the Red Cross and PEANUTS are joining forces as a reminder that it’s cool to be kind and help save lives.

Don’t wait until there’s a crisis to give – donors of all blood types, especially type O blood donors and those giving platelets – are needed now to keep the blood supply strong enough to support critical patient care all season long.

People coming together to care for one another is the humanitarian spirit shared by the Red Cross community and PEANUTS. Donors are encouraged to take a page from the comic strips that have charmed generations and take care of one another by making a blood or platelet donation. Book a time to give by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

As a thank-you, all who come to give April 1-23 will receive an exclusive Red Cross and PEANUTS T-shirt featuring Snoopy as the coolest beagle in town, Joe Cool, while supplies last.* Those who come to give April 1-30 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night trip for two to Sonoma County, California. This getaway includes flights, hotel, a $1,000 gift card and special tours of the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Snoopy’s Home Ice, courtesy of Peanuts Worldwide.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities April 3-23

Dodge

Beaver Dam

4/25/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Beaver Dam High School, 500 Gould St

5/5/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mittera Wisconsin, 555 Beichl Ave

Fox Lake

4/4/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Living Hope Community Church, 740 W. State St, PO Box 111

Horicon

4/11/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., MarshView Ministries, 103 South Cedar St

4/26/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Horicon High School, 841 Gray St

Hustisford

4/18/2023: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church & School, 269 N Lake St

Lomira

4/24/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 Church ST

Mayville

4/19/2023: 8:15 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Mayville Jr Sr High School, N. 500 Clark St

Watertown

5/1/2023: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, N554 County Road R

_______________

Fond du Lac

Campbellsport

4/12/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Campbellsport High School, 114 W Sheboygan St

Fond du Lac

4/10/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Church of Peace, 158 S Military Rd

4/12/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Commonwealth Companies, 24 S Brooke St

4/19/2023: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fond du Lac High School, 801 Campus Dr

4/26/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Mary's Springs High School, 255 Cty Rd K

5/3/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Moraine Park Tech Coll, 235 N National Ave

North Fond du Lac

4/7/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., North Fond du lac Community Center, 280 Garfield St.

Oakfield

5/5/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Oakfield Community Center, 130 N Main St

Ripon

4/18/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church ELCA, 430 Griswold St

_______________

Jefferson

Fort Atkinson

4/10/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Creamery 201, 201 N. Main St.

4/26/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Madison College Fort Atkinson, 827 Banker Rd.

Johnson Creek

4/20/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 417 Union St

5/3/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Johnson Creek Public Library, 125 Lincoln St.

Lake Mills

4/11/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., City Hall, 200 Water St

Watertown

4/3/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street

4/4/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street

4/19/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street

5/3/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street

_______________

Kenosha

Kenosha

4/4/2023: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Brat Stop, 12304 75th st

4/14/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Festival Foods, 6000 31st st

_______________

Milwaukee

Brown Deer

4/14/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Brown Deer High School, 8060 N 60th St

Greendale

4/6/2023: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Martin Luther High School, 5201 S 76th St

4/7/2023: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St

Milwaukee

4/10/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Milwaukee Community Sailing Center, 1450 North Lincoln Memorial Drive

4/11/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Schlitz Park, 1555 N River Center Dr

4/12/2023: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S 5th St

4/14/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Cardinal Stritch - Bonaventure Hall, 6801 N Yates Rd

4/14/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Loving Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3909 W Clinton Ave

4/19/2023: 8:15 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ronald Reagan High School, 4965 S 20th St

4/28/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Southside Church of Christ, 1933 W Grange Ave

5/1/2023: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Lakefront Brewery, 1872 N Commerce St

5/4/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Broken Bat Brewing Co, 135 E Pittsburgh Ave

5/5/2023: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Marquette Gymnasium, 1508 W. Clybourn Street

Oak Creek

4/5/2023: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Nucor Cold Finish, 7200 S 6th St

River Hills

5/2/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Christophers Episcopal Church, 7845 N River Rd

Wauwatosa

4/20/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Current Electric Co, 2942 N 117th St.

_______________

Ozaukee

Grafton

4/12/2023: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kapco Metal Stamping, 983 Badger Circle

Port Washington

4/25/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Matthew Lutheran Church, 1525 N Grant St

_______________

Racine

Sturtevant

5/5/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., REAL School, 10116 Stellar Ave

Waterford

4/5/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Village Hall, 123 N River St

4/5/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Washington Caldwell School District, 8937 Big Bend Rd

4/13/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Legacy Realty Group, 401 N Milwaukee St #1

_______________

Sheboygan

Cedar Grove

4/11/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Faith Reformed Church, 243 S Fourth St

Kohler

4/14/2023: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Kohler High School, 333 Upper Road

Plymouth

4/13/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Ladewig Zinkgraf American Legion Post 243, 40 S Stafford St

Sheboygan

4/7/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

4/14/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

4/21/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

4/28/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

5/5/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

_______________

Walworth

Elkhorn

4/12/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Elkhorn Area High School, 482 E Geneva St

4/27/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sugar Creek Lutheran Church, N5690 Cobblestone Rd

Lake Geneva

4/7/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center Street

4/24/2023: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Badger High School, 220 E South St

Sharon

5/2/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St

Walworth

4/3/2023: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Big Foot High School, 401 Devils Ln

_______________

Washington

Kewaskum

4/26/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Kewaskum High School, 1510 Bilgo Ln

West Bend

5/3/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Post 36, 712 Park Ave.

_______________

Waukesha

Brookfield

4/7/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101

4/13/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, 375 S Moorland Road

Hartland

4/10/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., First Congregational Church, 111 Church Street

4/21/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m., Arrowhead High School, 800 North Ave

4/27/2023: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Swallow School, W299 N5614 County Road E

4/28/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hartland Public Library, 110 E Park Ave

5/5/2023: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Oakwood Church, 3041 Oakwood Rd

Lannon

4/17/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Twelve29, 19967 W. Main St.

Menomonee Falls

4/7/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Post 382, N88 W16652 Main St

5/3/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Post 382, N88 W16652 Main St

Mukwonago

4/17/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Mukwonago Community Library, 511 Division St

Muskego

4/18/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Pauls Lutheran Church, S66W14325 Janesville Rd

4/26/2023: 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Muskego Circle Community Center, S63 W13694 Janesville Rd

New Berlin

4/12/2023: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Eisenhower High School, 4333 S Sunnyslope Rd

4/13/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

4/27/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Living Word Church, 21401 W. National Avenue

North Prairie

4/17/2023: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Highview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, S50 W33042 Town Rd GE

Oconomowoc

4/28/2023: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Oconomowoc Public Library, 200 W South St

5/3/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Stone Bank Elementary School, N68 W33866 County Rd K

Pewaukee

4/3/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Waukesha Platelet Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

4/4/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Waukesha Platelet Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

4/5/2023: 9:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Waukesha Platelet Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

4/6/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

4/7/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m., Waukesha Platelet Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

4/9/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m., Waukesha Platelet Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

4/10/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Waukesha Platelet Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

4/11/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Waukesha Platelet Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

4/12/2023: 9:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Waukesha Platelet Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

4/13/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

4/14/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m., Waukesha Platelet Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

4/16/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m., Waukesha Platelet Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

4/17/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Waukesha Platelet Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

4/18/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Waukesha Platelet Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

4/19/2023: 9:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Waukesha Platelet Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

4/20/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

4/21/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m., Waukesha Platelet Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

4/23/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m., Waukesha Platelet Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

4/24/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Waukesha Platelet Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

4/25/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Waukesha Platelet Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

4/25/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, W240 N3103 Pewaukee Rd

4/26/2023: 9:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Waukesha Platelet Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

4/27/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

4/28/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m., Waukesha Platelet Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

4/30/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m., Waukesha Platelet Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

5/4/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

5/4/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Shepherd of the Hills, N36W24130 Pewaukee Rd, PO Box 802

Sussex

4/25/2023: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., The Prestwick Group, W248 N5499 Executive Dr

Wales

4/28/2023: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Kettle Moraine High School, 349 N Oak Crest Dr

Waukesha

4/17/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Carroll University, 210 N. Grand Avenue

5/1/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Raised Grain Brewing Company, 1725 Dolphin Drive

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.