Give blood with the Red Cross during National Volunteer Month

The Red Cross continues to urge healthy individuals, especially those with type O blood, to give blood to ensure hospitals can meet patient needs.

As a special thank-you, those who come to give by April 30 will automatically be entered for a chance to win one of five $1,000 e-gift cards to a merchant of choice. Additional details are available at rcblood.org/Gift.

Schedule a donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Blood drive safety

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face masks for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities April 16-30

Dodge

Beaver Dam

4/12/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

4/13/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

4/14/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., YMCA of Dodge County, 220 Corporate Dr

Fox Lake

4/6/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Living Hope Community Church, 740 W. State St, PO Box 111

Horicon

4/21/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., IAM LL873 Union Hall, 258 Barstow St

Hustisford

4/6/2021: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church & School, 269 N Lake St

Mayville

4/14/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Mayville High School, 500 Clark St

4/29/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mayville Hometown Pharmacy, 1448 Horicon Street

Randolph

4/7/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., First Reformed Church, 406 S. High St.

Rubicon

4/6/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Honor Intermediate School, N3501 Cty Hwy P

Waupun

4/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Central Wisconsin Christian School, 301 Fox Lake Rd

Fond du Lac

Fond du Lac

4/14/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Thrive Church, 79 E 2nd St

4/29/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Radisson Hotel and Conference Center, 625 W Rolling Meadows Dr

North Fond du Lac

4/30/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., North Fond du lac Community Center, 280 Garfield St.

Oakfield

5/7/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Oakfield Community Center, 130 N Main St

Ripon

4/20/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church ELCA, 430 Griswold St

Jefferson

Fort Atkinson

5/4/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Peters Episcopal Church, 302 Merchants Ave

Jefferson

5/7/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Masonic Center, 617 Masonic Blvd

Johnson Creek

4/22/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 417 Union St

5/7/2021: 9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Johnson Creek High School, 455 Aztalan St.

Lake Mills

4/13/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., City Hall, 200 Water St

Waterloo

4/16/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Firemans Park, 500 Park Ave

Watertown

5/3/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Bar Watertown, 210 S. Water St.

Kenosha

Kenosha

4/6/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Brat Stop, 12304 75th st

4/20/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kenosha Masonic Center, 115 56th st

5/3/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Kenosha Yacht Club, 5130 4th Ave

Milwaukee

Cudahy

4/12/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Cudahy Family Library, 3500 Library Drive

5/6/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Cudahy Family Library, 3500 Library Drive

Franklin

4/14/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Franklin Public Library, 9151 W Loomis Road

Greendale

4/9/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St

Milwaukee

4/6/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Eastbrook Church, 5353 N Green Bay Ave

4/8/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., General Mitchell Airport Delta Air Lines, 5300 S Howell Ave

4/8/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., United Way of Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha County, 200 W Pleasant St

4/15/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Aloft Milwaukee Downtown, 1230 N Old World 3rd St

4/16/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mayfair Professional Tower, 2500 North Mayfair Road

4/27/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Lakefront Brewery, 1872 N Commerce St

4/29/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Two Park Plaza, 10850 W Park Pl

5/4/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mayfair Professional Tower, 2500 North Mayfair Road

5/7/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Red Cross in Southeast WI, 2600 W Wisconsin Ave

Whitefish Bay

4/9/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Whitefish Bay Village Hall, 5300 N Marlborough Drive

Ozaukee

Fredonia

4/30/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 824 Fredonia Ave

Grafton

4/7/2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kapco Metal Stamping, 983 Badger Circle

Port Washington

4/13/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Matthew Lutheran Church, 1525 N Grant St

4/22/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., WJ Niederkorn Library, 316 W Grand Ave.

Racine

Burlington

4/23/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Wisconsin Army National Guard, 240 S Wisconsin St

Racine

5/3/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Racine Masonic Center, 1012 Main St

5/7/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Urban Fitness Studio, 3402 Douglas Ave

Waterford

4/12/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Tichigan Lake Civic Center, 6710 Big Bend Rd

Sheboygan

Cedar Grove

4/13/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Faith Reformed Church, 243 S Fourth St

Sheboygan

4/9/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

4/16/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

4/23/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

4/30/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

5/7/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

Walworth

Elkhorn

4/7/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Wisconsin Army National Guard, 401 Fair Ave

4/30/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sperino's Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St.

Lake Geneva

4/9/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center Street

Sharon

5/4/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St

Walworth

4/21/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Grace Evangelical Free Church, 500 S Main St

Washington

Kewaskum

4/30/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Kewaskum Municipal Annex Building, 1308 Fond Du Lac Ave.

Richfield

4/20/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Pioneer Bowl, 1801 WI-175

West Bend

4/26/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 301 N University Dr

Waukesha

Brookfield

4/16/2021: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., The Corners of Brookfield, 240 Market Street

5/3/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, 375 S Moorland Road

5/7/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Corners of Brookfield, 240 Market Street

Hartland

4/7/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Wisconsin Athletic Club Lake Country, 560 Industrial Drive

4/16/2021: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Oakwood Church, 3041 Oakwood Rd

4/19/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church and School, 1023 E Capitol Drive

4/28/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 11:45 a.m., Arrowhead High School, 800 North Ave

5/6/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Oakwood Church, 3041 Oakwood Rd

Menomonee Falls

4/27/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Silver Spring Golf Club, N56 W21318 Silver Spring Dr.

5/5/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Post 382, N88 W16652 Main St

Mukwonago

4/19/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Mukwonago Community Library, 511 Division St

Muskego

4/19/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Muskego Circle Community Center, S63 W13694 Janesville Rd

New Berlin

4/15/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

North Prairie

4/12/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Highview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, S50 W33042 Town Rd GE

Oconomowoc

4/20/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., YMCA at Pabst Farms, 1750 Valley Rd

4/23/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Oconomowoc Public Library, 200 W South St

5/8/2021: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Mike Hogan Memorial Blood Drive at First Congregation United Church of Christ, 815 Concord Rd

Pewaukee

4/8/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

4/15/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

4/22/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

4/27/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, W240 N3103 Pewaukee Rd

4/29/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

5/6/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

5/6/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Shepherd of the Hills, N36W24130 Pewaukee Rd, PO Box 802

Sussex

4/21/2021: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Rotating Equipment Repair, W248 N5550 Executive Dr

4/29/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Horne Mudlitz Post 6377, W23 N6342 Waukesha Ave.