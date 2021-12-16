Expand / Collapse search

Red Arrow Park ice skating delayed by record December heat

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Red Arrow Park

MILWAUKEE - A record-setting burst of heat Wednesday, Dec. 16 means ice skaters will have to wait a while longer before hitting the Slice of Ice at Red Arrow Park.

Milwaukee County Parks on Thursday announced that, due to the heat, the ice melted and ice prep will have to start over – delaying the opening.

Milwaukee set daily record highs of 68 degrees on Thursday and 67 degrees on Wednesday. The 68-degree mark ties the record high for the month of December.

Due to the circumstances, Milwaukee County Parks does not have an opening date scheduled yet.

Slice of Ice has typical operating hours of 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

It is free to skate, if space is available on the rink, to anyone who brings their own skates. Ice skate rentals are available. More information can be found on the Milwaukee County Parks website.

