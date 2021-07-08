Red Arrow Park hosts 'Art in the Park,' part of Downtown campaign

article

"Art in the Park" is coming to Milwaukee's Red Arrow Park (920 N. Water Street) thanks to Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21, with support from MGIC, the Herzfeld Foundation and the Downtown Placemaking Task Force.

Now through Aug. 11, "Art in the Park" will bring live canvas painting and chalk murals to this Red Arrow Park as part of the Jumpst(ART) Downtown campaign. It is an initiative to stimulate downtown Milwaukee’s economy and activate outdoor spaces with new murals, temporary art installations and street performers.

Artists participating in "Art in the Park" include:

Sara Bott on July 9 (canvas painting)

Drew York on July 14 (canvas painting)

Erico Ortiz and Shelley Heath on July 17 (chalk mural)

John Kowalczyk on July 23 (canvas painting)

Ken Brown and Teresa Sahar on July 30 (chalk mural)

Kimberly Burnett on Aug. 6 (canvas painting)

K. Dyble Thompson (chalk mural) and Stephanie Krellwitz (canvas painting) on Aug. 11

Each artist’s subject matter will reflect their own chosen theme.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Earlier this month, new bistro tables and chairs were installed in Red Arrow Park.

Learn more about JumpstART Downtown initiatives.