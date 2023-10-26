Red Arrow Park coffee shop space available to lease, county announces

article

Milwaukee County Parks on Thursday, Oct. 26 announced it is seeking a tenant vendor for the former Red Arrow Park coffee shop space.

Red Arrow Park, located along Water Street downtown, hosts community gatherings year round and the "Slice of Ice" ice skating rink each winter. The parks department said Slice of Ice welcomes over 45,000 families each season.

"With this prime location becoming available at Red Arrow Park, we are excited for the potential for a new collaboration that will continue to benefit our park visitors for years to come," said Joe Mrozinski., assistant director of recreation and business services.

For the upcoming ice skating season, Milwaukee County Parks said it will bridge the gap by offering hot chocolate, coffee and bottled beverages for skaters and park users to purchase. A Starbucks most recently occupied the now-available space.

The park is also an integral part of the Connec+ing MKE: Downtown Plan 2040, a news release said.

Any interested parties can submit their interest in an RFP through the county website. Anyone with RFP proposal questions can call 414-223-8812 or email suzanne.carter@milwaukeecountywi.gov.