Recreational water safety, life-saving tips to prevent drownings this summer

The Brief Milwaukee County Executive Davis Crowley held a news conference on Monday, June 9 to stress the importance of recreational water safety and drowning prevention. Drowning is the leading cause of death in children aged one to four years old. An estimated 4,000 fatal unintentional drownings happen every year in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley on Monday, June 9, was joined by the Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) and Milwaukee County Parks to raise awareness about water safety and share life-saving tips to prevent drownings this summer.

Water safety

What we know:

With Milwaukee County pools opening for the season and families taking summer vacations at lake houses or spending weekends in the backyard pool, it’s critical that everyone knows how to stay safe in and around the water.

"Drowning is one of the most preventable public health crises we face. And Milwaukee County is acting on that – from expanding swim lessons and launching junior lifeguard programs to CPR training and safety education, we're giving families the tools they need to keep each other safe," said Dr. Ben Weston

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Drowning is the leading cause of death in children aged one to four years old. An estimated 4,000 fatal unintentional drownings happen every year in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Related article

What they're saying:

"As we head into summer, let's all remember the ABCD's of drowning prevention. A is for adult supervision. Nothing replaces that when it comes to water safety. B is barriers, like pool fencing. This saves lives, especially in residential areas. C is for classes, such as swim lessons, that are essential for everyone, kids and adults. And D is devices, like life jackets. They work, but they only work when they are worn and worn correctly," said Dr. Weston.

"Do what you can to protect yourself because we know coming to our Milwaukee County pools is one way, one great way to beat the heat, but also make sure that you are watching your children," said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.

For a full list of pool openings, visit the Milwaukee County Parks website .

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Office of Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.



