A November tradition is back at the Milwaukee County Sports Complex in Franklin.

The re:Craft & Relic Holiday Market features 160 booths showing off their unique crafts.

There will also be food and drinks available, along with live music.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Sunday, Nov. 10, is the last day to check it out. It runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, click here.

.