Record COVID-19 hospitalizations in Wisconsin: 'We must take action'

As Wisconsin's COVID-19 cases numbers are continuing to grow at an alarming rate statewide, health officials on Thursday, Oct. 1 urged people to stay home as much as possible.

Gov. Tony Evers and other officials ask everyone to take an individual look at ways to scale back on in-person contact with others.

"I know it's frustrating. I know it's exhausting. I know it's hard," said Gov. Evers.

While many feel like they're running out of steam, Gov. Evers urged residents to clamp down on social distancing and mask use and to say no to plans with people outside of their household.

"As of last week, 72 out of our 72 counties reported a high case activity level," said Andrea Palm, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) secretary-designee.

The DHS on Thursday reported a record daily increase with 2,887 new COVID-19 cases confirmed. Twenty-one new deaths related to the virus were also reported.

The state is seeing its highest seven-day average in terms of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 ever reported.

"It is stretching our hospital capacity, and it is overwhelming our public health infrastructure. We must take action," said Palm.

Gov. Evers said too many people have eased up on efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19, especially as many returned back to school, college campuses and in-person activities this fall.

"At the end of the day, whether we are tired or not, the longer it takes for everyone to take COVID-19 seriously, the longer this virus will linger," said Gov. Evers.

Gov. Evers and Palm announced on Thursday that they have extended an order which will allow hospital staff from out of state to work in Wisconsin. The extension hopes to help with staff shortages at Wisconsin hospitals.