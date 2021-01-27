Recommendation letter for Joseph Mensah calls him an 'excellent officer'

The Wauwatosa Police Department released on Wednesday, Jan. 27 the letter of recommendation written by Police Chief Barry Weber for Joseph Mensah, who applied to be a deputy sheriff in Waukesha County.

Mensah accepted an offer by the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office.

The letter of recommendation reads in part, "During his tenure here, he proved himself to be an excellent police officer."

The letter goes on to say, "I am disappointed that (Mensah) is no longer a member of our department. He possesses the skills to be successful in law enforcement during the difficult times our profession faces."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Advertisement

Mensah resigned from the Wauwatosa Police Department after being involved in his third fatal shooting in five years. After reviews, it was determined his use of force was proper in all three shootings.