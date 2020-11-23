Recognize them? Menomonee Falls PD seeks to ID theft suspects

article

Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public's help to identify a pair of theft suspects.

Officials indicated the man and woman were involved in a theft from a building in Menomonee Falls on Oct. 23 while working as delivery drivers for Door Dash.

Anyone with information on the two subjects is urged to contact Officer Naker at 262-532-8700 regarding MFPD Case #20-033454.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.