Recognize them? Menomonee Falls PD seeks to ID theft suspects

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public's help to identify a pair of theft suspects.

Officials indicated the man and woman were involved in a theft from a building in Menomonee Falls on Oct. 23 while working as delivery drivers for Door Dash.

Anyone with information on the two subjects is urged to contact Officer Naker at 262-532-8700 regarding MFPD Case #20-033454.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.

