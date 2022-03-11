Reckless driving in Milwaukee, residents notice changes

Milwaukee's latest efforts to keep people safe from reckless drivers include speed humps and a plan to seize cars.

Near Hadley and Grant in the city's Sherman Park neighborhood, residents said the driving was so bad they installed a makeshift roundabout. That roundabout is now gone, and a speed hump is there instead.

Resident Marquis Edwards has witnessed reckless driving close to his home.

"All of a sudden I hear tires squealing, "Edwards said. "I saw them drive up on the sidewalk, and continue down the sidewalk past all these houses, past these people that were walking. I saw a few people have to jump to get out of the way.

"I was like, wow, in front of my own house, like that makes me nervous – that’s because I have a dog, I’ve got brothers, you know? I’ve got little cousins, nieces and nephews that come over and love to play in the front yard all the time."

On the same street, resident Kyle Berg, a new father, is worried about his 8-month-old girl.

"We’re not excited about how reckless driving has been kind of crippling our city," said Berg.

Last year, Milwaukee installed speed humps and bumps – the difference being humps are wider and lower, like a plateau, while bumps are higher.

"As you can see with this car pulling up, it’s been helping quite a bit slowing and deterring traffic, as people travel on through," Berg said.

Speed hump in Milwaukee

"Once these got installed, slowing but surely, I saw people slowing down, being like, oh, there’s a speed hump up here," he said.

The Milwaukee Common Council's Public Safety and Health Committee also backs legislation to target repeat offenders. Milwaukee police data shows, in the past year, officers have pulled over:

2 people 12 times each

1 person 10 times

238 people 4 times each

3,700 people at least 2 times each

The offenses included speeding and driving without a license.

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) Traffic Safety Unit (TSU)

"They literally have no respect for your life, none whatsoever. And I think people are fed up," Alderman Michael Murphy said.

The committee is sending a proposal to the full Common Council that would declare repeat offenders a nuisance, and then the city could go to court to seize their vehicles.

"That’s a lot of people who take those tickets look at them and throw them in the backseat of the car – ‘thanks very much’ – and they drive off," said Murphy. "That’s exactly what happens, so, those individuals need to be held accountable."

In all, te city installed 110 speed humps in 2021 and is processing 180 requests for 2022. The city is preparing another plan, too, to tow unregistered vehicles caught driving recklessly.