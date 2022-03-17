Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Fire Chief Lipski reappointment; meeting set for March 30

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 8:11AM
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski article

Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski

MILWAUKEE - The City of Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission (FPC) is in the process of considering the reappointment of Chief Aaron Lipski to the position of Fire Chief of the Milwaukee Fire Department. 

For the next step in the process, the FPC will host a virtual community meeting with Chief Lipski on Wednesday, March 30 at 6:00 p.m. During the meeting, Chief Lipski will discuss his goals for the Milwaukee Fire Department and answer questions from the community.

Residents will have an opportunity to submit comments or questions for Chief Lipski during the registration process or state them directly during the meeting. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

To attend and participate in the community meeting, CLICK HERE

3 separate shootings in Milwaukee; 3 men wounded, suspects sought
article

3 separate shootings in Milwaukee; 3 men wounded, suspects sought

Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shooting incidents that occurred Wednesday, March 16 and Thursday, March 17.

Gov. Evers orders flags at half-staff in honor of former Lt. Gov. Margaret Farrow
article

Gov. Evers orders flags at half-staff in honor of former Lt. Gov. Margaret Farrow

Gov. Tony Evers has ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Friday, March 18 in honor of former Lt. Gov. Margaret Farrow, who passed away on March 8 at the age of 87.

Health benefits of dropping daylight saving time change

More than just grogginess, the daylight saving time switch has been linked to more heart attacks, strokes and even car crashes.