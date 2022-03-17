Milwaukee Fire Chief Lipski reappointment; meeting set for March 30

article

The City of Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission (FPC) is in the process of considering the reappointment of Chief Aaron Lipski to the position of Fire Chief of the Milwaukee Fire Department.

For the next step in the process, the FPC will host a virtual community meeting with Chief Lipski on Wednesday, March 30 at 6:00 p.m. During the meeting, Chief Lipski will discuss his goals for the Milwaukee Fire Department and answer questions from the community.

Residents will have an opportunity to submit comments or questions for Chief Lipski during the registration process or state them directly during the meeting.

To attend and participate in the community meeting, CLICK HERE.