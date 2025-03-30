Expand / Collapse search

Realtors Home and Garden Show back at State Fair Park Expo Center

By
Published  March 30, 2025 8:04am CDT
Excel at the Realtors Home and Garden Show

Elias McDonald from Excel Custom Contractors joined FOX6 WakeUp to chat about what he's showcasing at the Realtors Home & Garden Show.

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Spring is the perfect time to tackle those home and garden projects!

Sunday, March 30, 2025, is the last day to check out the Realtors Home & Garden Show.

You can chat with experts about landscaping, windows, doors, decks, patios, kitchen and bath design, plumbing, heating and cooling, foundation repair, tree services, and more.

It runs from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the State Fair Park Expo Center.

To learn more, click here.

Realtors Home and Garden Show

Sarah Cole joined FOX6 WakeUp with what you need to know about the Realtors Home & Garden Show, including gardening and green spaces, a raffle, and even puppy cuddles!

Pet products at Realtors Home and Garden Show

Matt Tyger from Yutka Fence Erin Ranthum from Biggie Paws joined FOX6 WakeUp to talk about home services and products for your pets at the Realtors Home and Garden Show.

Aquatica at Realtors Home and Garden Show

Dean Pipito from Aquatica joined FOX6 WakeUp to talk not about homes, but campers and camping, as well as water landscaping designs.

