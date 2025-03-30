Realtors Home and Garden Show back at State Fair Park Expo Center

Spring is the perfect time to tackle those home and garden projects!

Sunday, March 30, 2025, is the last day to check out the Realtors Home & Garden Show.

You can chat with experts about landscaping, windows, doors, decks, patios, kitchen and bath design, plumbing, heating and cooling, foundation repair, tree services, and more.

It runs from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the State Fair Park Expo Center.

