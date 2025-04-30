REAL ID deadline: Wisconsin reminders, TSA requirement starts May 7
MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles noted that over 64% of Wisconsinites already have a REAL ID driver’s license or identification card.
REAL ID requirement
Why you should care:
On May 7, the Transportation Security Administration will begin enforcing the requirement to show a REAL ID before boarding a domestic aircraft or visiting a federal building.
The most common form of acceptable identification is a driver's license or ID card. The Wisconsin DMV has been offering the option to have a REAL ID or a non-compliant card since January 2013.
"We’re ready," DMV Administrator Tommy Winkler said in a statement. "Over 3 million Wisconsinites already have a star in the upper right corner of their valid Wisconsin driver license or ID card. Some have a passport or other acceptable REAL ID document, and others will not need a REAL ID if they’re not planning to fly."
How to get a REAL ID
What you can do:
While DMVs across the state have seen an increase in the number of people visiting to get a REAL ID, many people don’t need to come to a DMV for services, Winkler said.
"Several DMV transactions including all vehicle transactions can be done online, by mail or with a third party," Winkler said.
For those who want to upgrade to a REAL ID before their next renewal, the DMV has an online tool. The Driver License Guide will review what documents a customer needs and will provide a printable checklist of what’s required to get a REAL ID. A list of the required documents is available on the DMV's website.
When all the documents are ready, customers may make an appointment at a DMV for faster service or stop in. DMV staff will review the information.
There is no additional fee for a REAL ID-compliant driver's license or ID, according to the Wisconsin DMV. If a person upgrades to REAL ID at the time of renewing their driver license, they pay the renewal fee – typically $34. If they are upgrading to a REAL ID outside of their driver's license renewal, they would pay the $14 duplicate or replacement card fee.
In most cases, the Wisconsin DMV said customers receive their driver's license or ID card within 7-10 business days. TSA does not accept the paper receipt as proof of REAL ID.
The Source: The Wisconsin Department of Transportation released information for this report.