REAL ID deadline: Wisconsin reminders, TSA requirement starts May 7

The Brief The TSA will begin enforcing its REAL ID requirement on May 7. WisDOT said over 64% of Wisconsinites already have a REAL ID driver's license or ID card. REAL IDs will be required to board domestic flights and visit federal buildings.



The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles noted that over 64% of Wisconsinites already have a REAL ID driver’s license or identification card.

REAL ID requirement

Why you should care:

On May 7, the Transportation Security Administration will begin enforcing the requirement to show a REAL ID before boarding a domestic aircraft or visiting a federal building.

The most common form of acceptable identification is a driver's license or ID card. The Wisconsin DMV has been offering the option to have a REAL ID or a non-compliant card since January 2013.

"We’re ready," DMV Administrator Tommy Winkler said in a statement. "Over 3 million Wisconsinites already have a star in the upper right corner of their valid Wisconsin driver license or ID card. Some have a passport or other acceptable REAL ID document, and others will not need a REAL ID if they’re not planning to fly."

How to get a REAL ID

What you can do:

While DMVs across the state have seen an increase in the number of people visiting to get a REAL ID, many people don’t need to come to a DMV for services, Winkler said.

"Several DMV transactions including all vehicle transactions can be done online, by mail or with a third party," Winkler said.

For those who want to upgrade to a REAL ID before their next renewal, the DMV has an online tool. The Driver License Guide will review what documents a customer needs and will provide a printable checklist of what’s required to get a REAL ID. A list of the required documents is available on the DMV's website.

When all the documents are ready, customers may make an appointment at a DMV for faster service or stop in. DMV staff will review the information.

There is no additional fee for a REAL ID-compliant driver's license or ID, according to the Wisconsin DMV. If a person upgrades to REAL ID at the time of renewing their driver license, they pay the renewal fee – typically $34. If they are upgrading to a REAL ID outside of their driver's license renewal, they would pay the $14 duplicate or replacement card fee.

In most cases, the Wisconsin DMV said customers receive their driver's license or ID card within 7-10 business days. TSA does not accept the paper receipt as proof of REAL ID.