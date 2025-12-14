Australia fatal shooting; Hanukkah celebrations continue with message of unity

The Brief A Hanukkah celebration was shaken after a deadly shooting at a gathering in Sydney, Australia. Rabbi Levi Stein said the violence hit personally, injuring a cousin and killing people he knew. Local Jewish leaders say celebrating openly and together is a response to antisemitism.



The first day of Hanukkah, a holiday often marked by donuts and candle lighting, was overshadowed by tragedy for Rabbi Levi Stein as he helped organize a local celebration Sunday.

Local perspective:

Police say a father and son opened fire during a Hanukkah gathering on Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, killing more than a dozen people and injuring dozens more.

"It took this turn that I was least expecting," said Rabbi Levi Stein, organizer.

Stein said the violence struck close to home. He knew some of the victims personally, including Rabbi Eli Schlanger, and later learned a cousin had been wounded.

"I learned that his wife and his sister were good friends with my wife, and then I learned a first cousin of mine was shot and thankfully survived," said Stein.

Stein’s cousin, Yossi, was seen with first responders and is recovering after a bullet grazed his arm, according to family members.

"They tried to bring evil, they tried to scare us and the best way to respond to that is adding more light into this world, by lighting the menorah," said Stein.

Stein is part of a team organizing a Hanukkah celebration at Bayshore, saying unity and visibility are the most powerful responses to violence.

Leaders at the Jewish Community Center echoed that message during Sunday afternoon celebrations.

What they're saying:

"The antidote to Jewish hatred, the antidote to antisemitism, is what’s happening inside that door. It’s not fear, it’s not fighting back. The best fight we can do is our families celebrating, dancing, singing and remembering," said Mark Shapiro, Jewish Community Center president and CEO.

Shapiro said resilience during the holiday season comes from coming together as a community.

"We need the music to be louder, we need the celebration to be here," said Shapiro.

The Jewish Community Center says dozens of events are scheduled across the area through the final day of Hanukkah on Dec. 22, each with an increased security presence.

More reaction

WisDems Jewish Caucus co-chairs Ann Jacobs and Dustin Klein, and WisDems Chair Devin Remiker, released the following statements:



Ann Jacobs, WisDems Jewish Caucus Co-Chair: "Our Jewish family, across continents, prays for the healing of the wounded, the comfort of the bereaved, and that all Jewish people be free to worship in safety and dignity. Countries around the world were built by those escaping religious persecution, looking for a new homeland that would allow them to worship and pray in peace. People everywhere deserve that, and depraved acts like these will not deter that common goal that unites so many of us."



Dustin Klein, WisDems Jewish Caucus Co-Chair: "This horrific and targeted attack on Jews during yet another Jewish holiday stands to show that hate-filled violence has only grown stronger. Tonight, as we light our candles, we do so with broken hearts and in defiance of hate everywhere. We are resilient, and our community has never, and will never, hide away in response to this sort of violence."



Devin Remiker, WisDems Chair: "The monster who committed this act, and those who target Jewish people across the world, do so with the intent of depriving the freedom that Hanukkah celebrates. No one, regardless of religion or creed, should have to look over their shoulder or live in fear. It is why we must speak out in one voice and make clear that we stand hand in hand against this sort of antiSemitic terrorism and any sort of hatred that targets people because of how they celebrate their religion."