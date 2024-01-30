Raymond School Board member resigns: report

article

A Raymond School Board member is stepping down.

The Racine Journal Times reported Gwen Keller, who was facing a recall election next month, is stepping down immediately.

Keller and Janelle Wise were both facing recall elections.

Those who pushed for the recalls say the two discriminated against Raymond School Principal Jeff Peterson and did not follow open meeting laws.

The newspaper said the two had until 5 p.m. Tuesday evening, Jan. 30, to declare their intention to run.