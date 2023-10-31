Racine County principal misconduct allegations, what records show

article

Racine County families told FOX6 News they were outraged when Raymond Elementary's principal was put on administrative leave.

In September, the Raymond School Board voted 4-1 to start the process of not renewing Jeff Peterson's contract.

"He’s like the best principal I’ve ever had," said eighth-grader Olivia Fendt.

Peterson is now on administrative leave as the district investigates allegations of misconduct. Peterson filed a complaint with the state, alleging the district is discriminating against him because he is gay.

The board said the decision was "based on (Peterson's) performance, as reflected in his personnel file." FOX6 obtained that file through an open records request.

Peterson became principal in 2021. His application included glowing letters from parents in his previous job. Peterson signed a new contract in April 2022, and in November 2022, the district issued Peterson a written reprimand.

The written notice said Peterson asked staff to take pictures of students in their swimming pools and bedrooms as part of a scavenger hunt. A staff member complained, and the district investigated – saying Peterson "reported that when schools were closed due to COVID-19, teachers would read bedtime stories to students virtually, and the 'kids loved to show off their bedroom and stuffed animals to their teachers.'"

Peterson told the investigator he assumed staff were asking parents' permission.

That same investigation explored how Peterson handled a claim a female student had an inappropriate online relationship with an adult. A teacher said Peterson responded along the lines of: "Has he seen her? Well, I guess there's someone for everybody." The report said Peterson denied that, saying he mentioned the student quote "doesn't look like a sixth grader," is "taller and wider than her peers," and "could fool" an adult online.

The personnel files include a performance improvement plan for Peterson. The progress updates mention a divide between veteran and less-experienced staff, including "different accountability standards." There were no examples included.

Peterson requested a public hearing in front of the school board for December before they make a final decision about his contract.

There's already a recall petition to oust some of the board members who voted to start this process. Now the future of the board and the principal are on the line.