Raymond principal on administrative leave; questions over conduct

Raymond's school superintendent has been placed a principal on administrative leave – and Racine County sheriff's deputies arrested someone at Wednesday night's school board meeting.

Teachers say Superintendent Michael Garvey walked Principal Jeff Peterson out of the building on Thursday. District officials say they are investigating Peterson's conduct.

FOX6 News obtained the letter Superintendent Garvey gave to Peterson. It says Peterson is on administrative leave as the district investigates "allegations that you engaged in misconduct while performing your job for the district."

The principal's attorney, Ben Hitchcock Cross, tells FOX6 News…

"It is impossible for Mr. Peterson to respond to a non-accusation, although the fact that this letter comes just weeks after Mr. Peterson threatened to file a discrimination claim, the annual meeting at which the Citizens instructed the Board not to discriminate and the continued public opposition to the Board, speaks for itself."

In August, Peterson threatened a possible lawsuit for discrimination because Peterson is gay.

The school board has countered with a statement…

"Any notion that the school district or its board members would tolerate any discrimination, including that which is based on sex, sexual orientation, or any other protected classification, is ridiculous and extremely disappointing."

The board met Wednesday over Zoom – citing threats. FOX6 News obtained this threatening letter sent to one board member. The board voted 4-1 to issue this…

"A preliminary notice of contract non-renewal to Jeff Peterson pursuant to Wisconsin statutes based on Jeff’s performance, as reflected in his personnel file."

That contract runs through 2025.

"There’s items that seem to point to a politically-motivated agenda for the board and I think Mr. Peterson doesn’t fit that mold. And so they’re willing to do what they need to remove him," said Mitchell Berman, who has a kindergartner at Raymond School.

The rest of the week, Raymond is on a modified lockdown. No visitors are allowed inside. The superintendent said it is out of "an abundance of caution" due to possible disruptions – and not because of threats to students.

At the school board meeting, Racine County sheriff's deputies arrested a man and charged Jacob Ferraro of Racine with making terrorist threats. A police report alleged he threatened to burn down another person's farm.

The board said a third party will investigate the concerns about conduct.

The superintendent did not get back to FOX6 News about what the exact concerns are.

The principal's lawyer said Peterson intends to cooperate with the investigation – and expects to be exonerated. But Peterson is saddened to be separated from the students and building he loves.