Raising Cane's opens in Kenosha; features double drive-thru

There is a new place to get tasty chicken in Kenosha. Raising Cane's opened its second Wisconsin restaurant at 6303 75th Street on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

Raising Cane's is known for its chicken fingers. The new Cane’s features a double drive-thru, freshly squeezed lemonade, buttery Texas toast and its signature Cane’s sauce.

Customers can also enjoy their meal in the dining room featuring Kenosha art and memorabilia.

Kenosha's Raising Cane's operating hours are Sunday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to midnight -- and Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.

The restaurant brings more than 100 new jobs to Kenosha.

The only other Raising Cane's in Wisconsin can be found in Madison at 579 State Street.