Rainfall totals for southeast Wisconsin; NWS report from Oct. 11-14
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service is offering rainfall totals for communities throughout southeast Wisconsin for Wednesday, Oct. 11 through Saturday morning, Oct. 14.
Below are the rainfall totals (in inches) reported in the following communities (alphabetical order):
- Beaver Dam, 2.50
- Belgium, 2.18
- Brown Deer, 2.29
- Brownsville, 2.02
- Butler, 2.26
- Cedarburg, 3.01
- Eagle, 2.11
- Elkhart Lake, 2.35
- Elkhorn, 2.01
- Fort Atkinson, 2.04
- Fox Point, 2.54
- Genoa City, 2.11
- Germantown, 2.18
- Glendale, 2.48
- Greendale, 2.10
- Hartford, 2.61
- Howards Grove, 2.47
- Horicon, 2.17
- Hubertus, 2.46
- Jackson. 2.39
- Johnson Creek, 2.30
- Kewaskum,. 2.47
- Kenosha, 2.77
- Kohler, 2.53
- Lac LaBelle, 2.47
- Lake Geneva, 2.51
- Lake Mills, 2.18
- Lannon, 2.27
- Madison, 2.59
- Mequon, 2.85
- Menomonee Falls, 2.55
- Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, 1.85
- Milwaukee (northwest side), 2.48
- Muskego, 2.14
- Mukwonago, 3.22
- Newburg, 2.18
- New Berlin, 2.60
- North Bay, 2.37
- Oconomowoc, 2.21
- Palmyra, 2.52
- Pell Lake, 2.44
- Pleasant Prairie, 2.77
- Port Washington, 3.42
- Racine, 2.37
- Randolph, 2.50
- Random Lake, 3.01
- Richfield, 2.36
- St. Francis, 2.06
- Saukville, 2.79
- Sheboygan, 2.75
- Sheboygan Falls, 2.25
- Slinger, 2.45
- Suillvanm 2.18
- Sussex, 2.27
- Theresa, 2.51
- Thiensville, 2.85
- Union Grove, 2.03
- Waterloo, 2.30
- Watertown, 2.50
- Waukesha, 2.29
- Wauwatosa, 2.23
- West Allis, 2.19
- West Bend, 3.20
- Whitewater, 2.53
- Wind Lake, 2.11