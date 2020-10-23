Rainfall totals for southeast Wisconsin as of Friday, Oct. 23

The National Weather Service is offering these rainfall totals for communities throughout southeast Wisconsin as of Friday, Oct. 23.

Below are the incoming reported rainfall totals (in inches) for the following communities:

Fond du Lac, 3.27

Beaver Dam, 2.91

Kohler, 2.61

Sheboygan Falls, 2.23

Milwaukee, 2.21

Big Bend, 2.18

Sheboygan, 2.12

Eagle, 2.06

Waterloo, 2.06

Sheboygan, 2.02

Mukwonago, 2.02

Waterford, 2.00

Lake Geneva, 1.80

Oconomowoc, 1.74

Palmyra, 1.65

West Bend, 1.64

Union Grove, 1.57

Dousman, 1.53

Wauwatosa, 1.52

Elmbrook Park, 1.40

Pell Lake, 1.38

Brown Deer, 1.32

Kenosha, 1.26

Grafton, 1.12

Jefferson, 1.00

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android