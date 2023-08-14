Rain pleases West Bend Meadowbrook pumpkin farmer: 'It soaked in'

At Meadowbrook Pumpkin Farm in West Bend, Richard Takacs said despite being heavy at times and lasting all day, the rain Monday, Aug. 14 made him happy because it didn't result in any flooding.

Takacs and other farmers said because it's been so dry amid Wisconsin's drought, creeks and rivers didn't flood despite the high rain totals on Monday because the waterways were already so low.

Mother Nature gave the pumpkins and corn some good hydration with fall approaching.

Meadowbrook Pumpkin Farm

"Uncle Rick," as he's known, has run the farm since 1959.

From the animals to the crops, he knows the West Bend land like the back of his hand, including what happens when it rains.

"All the floodwaters from the roads, the streams and the parks will make the stream rise quite drastically on a wetter year," said Takacs.

Meadowbrook Pumpkin Farm

Takacs has several rain gauges around his farm. He said Monday's rain was just what he needed to get ready for the fall.

"It soaked in," said Takacs. "It came down slow enough that it was able to loosen the top of the soil, and as more rain came in, it soaked into the ground very, very well."

Takacs said because the summer has been so dry, the stream and the ground soaked up the rain no problem, and flooding was not an issue for his farm or really any farmers in Washington or Dodge County.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"That’s going to make everything nice and green again," said Takacs.

The National Weather Service reported West Bend got over 2 inches of rain.

Takacs and his crew celebrated it.