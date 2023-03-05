Rain in Milwaukee and south, slushy snow north, 1-3" overnight
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service issued winter weather advisories for Fond du Lac and Sheboygan counties from 9 p.m. Sunday, March 5 through 6 a.m. Monday.
According to the FOX6 Weather Experts, we'll see rain in the Milwaukee area and south and snow north.
The FOX6 Weather Experts say precipitation moves in Sunday evening from the west and really picks up overnight.
The rain will change to a slushy snow well north of Milwaukee, staying as mainly rain and a few rumbles of thunder in Milwaukee and south.
The heaviest precipitation will fall overnight, with 0.25"-0.50" of rain expected in Milwaukee and south and 1-3" of snow north, with the heaviest expected far north.
The precipitation will taper off early Monday morning.
The FOX6 Weather Experts say there are no issues expected in Milwaukee for the Monday morning commute. Roads could be slick in spots well north of Milwaukee, closer to Fond du Lac and Sheboygan.
