Raheem Moore sentenced; 10 years prison for death of 3-year-old boy

Raheem Moore, a Milwaukee man who pleaded guilty to charges associated with the death of a 3-year-old boy in July 2022, was sentenced on Wednesday, Jan. 4 to 10 years in prison and another 10 years of extended supervision.

Moore pleaded guilty on Dec. 1, 2022 to charges of neglecting a child (consequence is death) and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Three other charges were dismissed and read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing. Those charges included second-degree reckless homicide and two more counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police say 3-year-old Akai Stilo got his hands on a gun and unintentionally shot himself on July 1, 2022 in a residence near 20th and Juneau.

The criminal complaint against Moore alleged the gun suspected of being used in the shooting belonged to Moore, Stilo's mother's boyfriend. During an in-custody interview, she said she didn’t own guns, but identified a duffel bag with three guns in it as Moore's, according to prosecutors.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Court documents show in 2011, Moore was convicted of second-degree reckless homicide, admitting to shooting a man during a robbery at age 15 -- a confession he later disputed. Moore was sentenced to 11 years in prison for that 2008 crime, according to court documents. He was released to extended supervision from prison in 2019.