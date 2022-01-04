Radon testing for Wisconsin homes; state officials urge residents

article

Wisconsin's Department of Health Services is urging all state residents to test their homes for radon gas, one of the major contributors of lung cancer.

Officials said in a news release, many people aren’t aware that an easy-to-use test kit can tell them if their home has high radon levels.

Radon, an odorless radioactive gas naturally present in the ground , can enter buildings through foundations. Radon concentrations in the air can be measured with a test kit available from hardware stores and local public health agencies.

The news release says radon causes more lung cancer among non-smokers than second-hand tobacco smoke. An estimated 21,000 lung cancer deaths per year among non-smokers are caused by radon, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Surgeon General.

More than 100 radon mitigation contractors in Wisconsin are nationally certified to install radon mitigation systems if elevated radon levels are found. Thousands of systems are installed in existing homes in Wisconsin each year. Newly constructed homes should include features recommended by the National Association of Home Builders to reduce radon entry.

Reduced-cost test kits are available through Radon Information Centers (RIC) in Wisconsin and test kit promotions are happening throughout January. The cost of mitigation can be a barrier for some families, and Wisconsin residents can visit lowradon.org to find their RIC or speak with local public health department radon experts by calling 1-888 LOW-RADON to discuss available options.