Racine's RYDE Transit System to offer free bus rides for vaccinations

The City of Racine’s RYDE Transit System starting Monday, March 22 will offer free rides to community members going to a vaccination site or who just got vaccinated and need to return to their home or work.

To get a free ride, riders should simply tell the bus driver that they are on their way to get vaccinated, or that they were just vaccinated and need a ride back to their work or home.

"Everyone deserves access to the COVID-19 vaccine. As more vaccine is available and as more people become eligible, we must remove as many barriers as possible for people to access the vaccine. Offering free bus rides to anyone looking to get vaccinated will help remove transportation barriers. I thank our transit system for being proactive in thinking about how they can support the City’s vaccination efforts. I encourage everyone to get vaccinated as soon as you’re eligible. The City of Racine is proud to be able to provide this free transportation option," said Racine Mayor Cory Mason.

COVID-19 safety precautions are still in place on all RYDE buses. The maximum number of riders on the bus is 15. Every second seat has now been marked as unavailable to facilitate social distancing. Small children are exempted from those rules for safety reasons.

"A core mission of public transit has always been to provide equitable access to opportunities for all members of our community. Whether that is providing access to a job, the grocery store, or to get vaccinated, public transit can get you there. The RYDE system is happy to be a part of the vaccination effort and encourages the community to let us be your ride to your vaccination appointment," said Michael Maierle, the City of Racine Transit and Parking System Manager.