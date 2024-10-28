Racine Zoo White-handed Gibbon dies; zoo's longest-term resident

article

The Brief The Racine Zoo announced the recent passing of Yule, the White-handed (Lar) Gibbon. Yule has shared the designation of the zoo’s longest-term resident. Yule fathered six daughters has over 30 descendants.



The Racine Zoo announced on Monday, Oct. 28 the recent passing of Yule, the White-handed (Lar) Gibbon.

A news release says Yule has shared the designation of the zoo’s longest-term resident with his daughter and exhibit-mate Robin, having first arrived at the

Racine Zoo in 1986.

Officials say Yule far surpassed the White-handed Gibbon life expectancy and is believed to be one of the oldest White-handed Gibbons known. He was the oldest living White-handed Gibbon housed in an AZA accredited zoo by at least two years, and also holds the record for the oldest gibbon in AZA records.

Yule, the White-handed (Lar) Gibbon

Wild, White-handed Gibbon longevity is approximately 30 years. While they can live much longer in human care, few live to be in their 50s, as Yule did.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Yule fathered six daughters has over 30 descendants.

White-handed Gibbons are an endangered ape found in the jungles of Southeast Asia. They are a part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan.