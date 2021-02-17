Expand / Collapse search

Racine Zoo welcomes twin emperor tamarin babies

Racine
RACINE, Wis. - The Racine Zoo welcomed twin emperor tamarin babies on Friday, Feb. 12. The gender of the twins has not been confirmed.

A news release says the new babies were welcomed by mother Amelie and father Pitino, as well as their older brothers born at the Racine Zoo last April, Vinny and Valentino, who are already taking turns helping to hold and care for the new infants.

The Racine Zoo is one of only 13 institutions in the US to currently house emperor tamarins, and one of only two currently successfully breeding the monkeys, alongside Buttonwood Park Zoo in Massachusetts. These offspring mark the eighth birth, and eleventh and twelfth infants, born at the Racine Zoo in the last seven years. Nearly 1/3 of the 36 emperor tamarins currently housed in accredited US zoos were born here at the Racine Zoo.

Both of the newborns are currently on exhibit with their family in their exhibit in the Vanishing Kingdom building.

