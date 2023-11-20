Racine Zoo welcomes 'Fong' the sun bear

article

The Racine Zoo officially welcomed its newest resident, Fong, a 28-year-old sun bear.

Fong joined the zoo on Oct. 18 from the Mesker Park Zoo in Evansville, Indiana.

According to the Racine Zoo, he traveled with his primary keeper as well as one of Mesker Park's vet techs and mammal curators. This allowed for some crucial networking between Racine Zoo Animal Care staff and Mesker Park staff. They were able to go over Fong's trained behaviors, discuss his diet and medications, and his favorite enrichment (he loves peanut butter sandwiches).

Fong getting his close-up

As a zookeeper, sending an animal to a new zoo is similar to dropping a child off at school. If they can impart some of their knowledge about that animal to their new zoo family, then they know that animal will be in good hands.

Sun bears are a tropical species that originated from Southeast Asia, from Northeast India, through the Malayan peninsula, and Indonesia. Because of the unique environment they come from, sun bears have many special adaptations. The warm temperatures and steady food supplies have removed the need for them to hibernate. Sun bears are omnivores and enjoy a diet of bugs, fruits, nuts, vegetables, and other sweet treats (like honey!), and only occasionally eat meat.

Sun bears are more adapted to arboreal life, with large claws on slightly turned-in front paws, that help make tree climbing easier. Sun bears are so comfortable in trees, they even build nests on larger branches and are known to sleep on tree branches as high as 25 feet.

Fong up high on some rocks

"Sun bears are a new species to the Racine Zoo, and I am bear-y excited that the residents of Racine will be able to see one of these unique bears in their local zoo!" said Dan Powell, Curator of Animal Care and Conservation at Racine Zoo.

Sun bears are very smart, and studies suggest they can even mimic human facial expressions. Though they are the smallest of the bear species, sun bears possess very large claws, canines and very strong jaws, all adaptations for ripping open logs in search of insects and honey. Because of habitat loss and fragmentation, they are listed as ‘Vulnerable’ by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

They are also affected by the bile farming industry in Southeast Asia. To learn more about bile farming and what you can do to help, visit animalsasia.org.

Fong is still getting used to his new environment and to his new care providers, but is quickly making himself comfortable. He takes part in training sessions with his zookeepers and can even be seen checking out the bear habitat on warmer winter days.