Racine Zoo is looking forward to summer their 2021 concert series

If you haven’t been to the Racine Zoo in a while you’re definitely missing out

Brian is checking out their Eagle Exhibit complete with the zoo’s newest feathered friend.

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - Did you know that the oldest known gibbon in North America lives in Wisconsin? And he just celebrated a big birthday. Brian is at the Racine Zoo learning more about their primate named Yule who just turned 55 years old!

About Racine Zoo (website)

The Racine Zoo, a nonprofit located in Racine, Wisconsin, was established in March 1923 by Jacob Stoffel, Jr. That winter, the Racine Zoological Society was formed to work with the park board and to increase interest in the Zoo.

When you at the Racine Zoo in their Australian-themed Walkabout Creek Exhibit you can see kangaroos, wallaroos, and emu

Brian is in Racine learning more about the Zoo’s second tawny frogmouth.

The Zoo’s first animals were donated by Stoffel himself.  After that, many organizations throughout Racine donated animals such as badgers, foxes, and mountain goats to add to the collection.  In 1925, monkeys were added, the first species native to areas outside the United States. 

The high quality of care the animals at the Racine Zoo receive allow them to live long past their life expectancy

Brian is learning more about South America’s largest carnivore.

Currently, the Racine Zoo cares for approximately 75 different species of animals from Wisconsin and around the world.

  • The Racine Zoo is one of only 225 zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.
  • Each year, more than 125,000 guests visit the Racine Zoo’s 28-acre park on the shores of Lake Michigan.
  • The Racine Zoo maintains a staff of 25 full-time employees including animal care specialists, administration, and facility managers.

If you’ve never experienced being surrounded by birds in the Racine Zoo’s aviary you are in for a treat

Brian has them literally eating out of his hands.

The Racine Zoo is looking forward to summer their 2021 concert series

Brian is learning more about this Zoo tradition that residents have come to enjoy year after year.