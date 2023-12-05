Racine Zoo future; city leaders vote to extend its contract

article

Amid rumors that the City of Racine was planning to close the Racine Zoo, the common council voted to extend its operating agreement for the destination.

Last month, the council approved its budget for next year, which included $510,000 earmarked for the zoo's operating fund. But online posts claimed the city wants to take that land and develop it.

Because of speculation, the public made its pitch to keep the zoo in operation on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

"I come before you tonight as a new wife and new mom," resident Alison Gatons said. "It means a lot to us. We have a zoo membership. We go roughly once a month. Our daughter really enjoys going to the summer camps."

City leaders say that's false.

Since 2019, the city and Racine Zoological Society have worked on one-year contract extensions rather than a traditional three-year lease.

The Racine Common Council voted unanimously on Tuesday, Dec. 5, to extend the contract another year after brief discussion on the importance of the landmark that's been in Racine for a century.

"[The zoo] is probably one of our biggest assets that gets the most regional draw than anything else that we have here in the City of Racine," Alderman Melissa Kaprelian said.

City administrator Paul Vornholt said he hopes to have a longer-term contract before council in the first few months of the year.

"I would like to see, you know, both parties come to the table and sit down like previous administrations have done and sign a three-year contract with them," alderman Renee Kelly said. "I'm sure they are more than willing to work with the administration."