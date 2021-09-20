Racine Zoo bike, walking path reopens to public

article

The City of Racine Department of Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Service (PRCS) officially re-opened the bike/walking path behind the Racine Zoo on Monday, Sept. 20.

A news release says the path had been eroded and found unsafe to use following storms that slammed Racine's lakefront in January 2020. Fencing and other measures have now been put in place so the path is once again safe to use by the public.

Officials say SmithGroup was hired by Racine to work on engineering and design plans to restore parts of the lakefront damaged by the January 2020 storm – and ensure the lakefront can handle the strong storms that are expected to occur in the future.

Current projections would have major repairs likely commence in spring or summer 2022.