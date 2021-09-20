Expand / Collapse search

Racine Zoo bike, walking path reopens to public

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Racine
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

RACINE, Wis. - The City of Racine Department of Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Service (PRCS) officially re-opened the bike/walking path behind the Racine Zoo on Monday, Sept. 20.

A news release says the path had been eroded and found unsafe to use following storms that slammed Racine's lakefront in January 2020. Fencing and other measures have now been put in place so the path is once again safe to use by the public.   

Officials say SmithGroup was hired by Racine to work on engineering and design plans to restore parts of the lakefront damaged by the January 2020 storm – and ensure the lakefront can handle the strong storms that are expected to occur in the future. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Current projections would have major repairs likely commence in spring or summer 2022.  

I-43 bridge project: Long-term lane closure north of Capitol Drive
article

I-43 bridge project: Long-term lane closure north of Capitol Drive

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation alerted motorists on Monday, Sept. 20 of an upcoming long-term lane closure on northbound I-43 beginning just north of Capitol Drive in Milwaukee County.

Police seek ID of Brookfield retail theft suspects
article

Police seek ID of Brookfield retail theft suspects

Police are asking for help identifying and locating two suspects accused of stealing over $650 worth of liquor from a Brookfield Metro Market on Saturday, Sept. 19.

Vault Health works with employers amid COVID vaccine mandates

Get vaccinated or get tested for COVID-19 at work. More than a week after President Joe Biden announced new vaccine mandates, employers are trying to figure out what it means for them.