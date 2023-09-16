Racine Zoo awarded AZA Accreditation; great care and conservation

article

The Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA) announced that the Racine Zoo was granted accreditation by AZA’s independent Accreditation Commission.

According to a news release, to be accredited, the Racine Zoo underwent a thorough review to make certain it has and will continue to meet ever-rising standards in categories which include animal care and welfare, veterinary programs, conservation, education, and safety.

AZA requires zoos and aquariums to successfully complete this rigorous accreditation process every five years in order to be members of the Association.

The Racine Zoo has been an accredited AZA member since 1986.

"The Racine Zoo team works very hard every day to maintain the highest standards of AZA, and we are so proud to have had that recognized again with this round of accreditation. This is such a great honor," said Racine Zoo Executive Director, Beth Heidorn.