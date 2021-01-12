Racine Zoo announces baby zebra birth; public to bid on name

article

The Racine Zoo on Tuesday, Jan. 12 announced the birth of a Hartmann's mountain zebra. The baby boy was born on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24 at 7:42 p.m.

In a Facebook post, the zoo said the foal is the first of its species to be born at the zoo -- and an important member of the population. The baby was born as a recommendation of the zebra species' Species Survival Plan; zoo staff were in close communication with staff at the San Diego Zoo and Disney's Animal Kingdom throughout the mother's pregnancy.

There are fewer than 100 Hartmann's mountain zebras in the U.S., the zoo said, and the species is listed as vulnerable in their native habitats of southern Africa.

The zoo has also invited the public to take part in a critical next step for its newest addition -- naming.

Members of the public are invited to bid on naming the baby in a silent auction. For a limited time, shirts are available to support the newborn. Information on how to contribute is available at racinezoo.org.

