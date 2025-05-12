Racine YMCA building demolition; future for property uncertain
RACINE, Wis. - The former YMCA building in Racine will soon be reduced to a slab.
YMCA building demolition
What we know:
City officials got together on Monday, May 12 for a sledgehammer ceremony. Racine Mayor Cory Mason kicked off the project with the first swing.
Former YMCA building demolition
The YMCA building closed down in 2019. Right now, there are no redevelopment plans. However, Mayor Mason said the demolition is the first step towards the future of the property.
What they're saying:
"It was a great location for a YMCA. A lot of families have a lot of memories here. And again, we're sad to see this go. But we're excited to see what's next," Mason said.
The demolition is expected to continue for several weeks.
