Racine Yacht Club Hook Race across Lake Michigan starts

The Racine Yacht Club's 38th Annual Hook Sailboat Race began Saturday, July 24.

Fifty sailboats have their sails set toward Menominee, Michigan – the finish line of this year’s race.

"It’s a tremendous race. It really challenges sailors. It challenges their skills, their endurance. It challenges the boat," said Edward Palladino, Hook Race co-chairman.

The Hook Race is one of many races that start at the Racine Yacht Club Marina, where they encourage sailors as young as 7 years old to get out on the water.

"It develops leadership skills, it builds team building, teaches responsibility, and kids feel so proud when they can drive their own boat," said Commodore Amy Cermak.

Sailors are racing for time within their different divisions based on the size of their boat. And the prize? Bragging rights.

"The flags that you see flying are called brag flags. A lot of them are participation, but you get a flag for first, second, third fourth or fifth in a race usually. And you display those pretty proudly," said Fred Stritt, Hook Race co-chairman.

Whether sailors receive a winning brag flag or not, being out on the water is the greatest prize of them all.

"Being on a sailboat is just an incredible feeling. You all of a sudden are suspended above the water, you are not hearing any motors, the wind is blowing, and your boat is moving. It’s just a special feeling," said Palladino.

There are still a few races taking place at the Racine Yacht Club before the summer is over. Anyone interested in participating can visit the yacht club's website.