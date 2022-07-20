Racine wrong-way crash; 3 hurt, driver to be charged

Racine police are investigating a crash that happened Tuesday, July 19 near Durand Avenue and Kentucky Street. Police were called to the scene around 9 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a 20-year-old man, and his 29-year-old male passenger, were traveling westbound on Durand Avenue in the eastbound lanes. The 20-year-old man struck an eastbound vehicle head-on – which was operated by a 58-year-old man.

A 21-year-old woman traveling in a third vehicle was unable to avoid the initial crash and struck the 58-year-old man's vehicle.

It was reported that the 20-year-old and 29-year-old men had just left Doobie’s Beer Joint and Sports Bar.

The 20-year-old and 29-year-old were trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated by the fire department. The 20-year-old man was taken by Flight For Life. The 20-year-old was unconscious during the entire event.

The 29-year-old suffered from a collapsed lung and broken femur.

The 58-year-old man sustained broken vertebrae and remained at Ascension in Racine.

The 21-year-old woman did not report any injuries.

All vehicles involved in the crash were totaled.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The 20-year-old male will be charged with Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle Causing Great Bodily Harm with additional charges pending follow up investigation.